MURRAY – Requiring hospital staff to invest more time in getting prior authorizations approved and fighting denials is not the only way Medicare Advantage plans are negatively impacting hospitals’ bottom lines. Reduced reimbursement compared to traditional Medicare is also wreaking havoc on revenues.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital CFO John Bradford said that through a combination of denials, classifying admitted patients as observation versus inpatients, not covering certain services and lower reimbursement rates overall, the hospital receives considerably less reimbursement from Medicare Advantage (MA) plans than from traditional Medicare.
“If we have an (MA) plan patient, we still treat that patient the same as we would a traditional Medicare patient, but we end up getting less money,” Bradford said. “The patients typically end up having to pay more money if they have a (MA) plan and need any kind of services, and we get less money. So, who’s getting the money? The insurance companies are getting the money.
“It behooves the insurance company, then, to make it as difficult as they possibly can for us to provide the service, but we have to provide the service and then fight for payment on the back end. What insurance companies do is they take the premium up front and then fight to not have to pay any of that out and make billions in the process.”
One of the tactics MA plans use to avoid spending money is to not authorize hospitals to treat admitted patients as inpatients, instead only authorizing the patient to be classified as observation, which is a lower-reimbursed service compared to inpatient care. While that does not alter the course of treatment for patients, it does have real financial consequences for both patients and hospitals.
MCCH saw a 30% increase in observation patients in 2022. For years, observation patients made up approximately one-third of total hospital admissions – 33% in both 2019 and 2020, 35% in 2021. In the last six months of 2022, that number grew to 44%. The impact of that shift has been a topic of discussion at MCCH Board of Trustees meetings for months.
Bradford first noted the surge in observation patients in his financial report at the September board meeting. He said it was the highest use of observation since he began working at MCCH five years ago. Inpatient revenues were 11% under budget in August.
In October, Bradford presented a “break even” budget for the 2023 fiscal year to trustees. He warned that he would “not be surprised to see losses of several million dollars next year” and largely attributed that to the reduction in inpatient admissions.
At the November meeting, Bradford reported observation patients outnumbered inpatient admissions in October, noting it was the lowest acute inpatient monthly total since April 2020. Inpatient revenues were down 25%, or $3.1 million, that month.
The push from MA plans to favorably authorize lower-reimbursed services is only one part of the reimbursement problem. Reimbursement rates overall are much less than what traditional Medicare pays providers.
“We receive anywhere from 20 to 25 cents on the dollar of our charges,” Bradford said. “For (MA) plans, we see anywhere from 16 to 20 cents. The range of payments we get from various (MA) plans is, on average, 20% less than we would receive from traditional Medicare. Last year, that cost us about $5 million.”
Put another way, if all the patients seen at MCCH who had MA plans last year had been on traditional Medicare, the hospital would have received around $5 million more than they did last year.
“It’s true across all the (MA) plans,” Bradford said. “When we look at our reimbursement from all of the plans, they are all in a narrow band of reimbursement as a percent of charges, and it’s consistently less than traditional Medicare. Patients don’t realize that certain things aren’t going to be covered or that they are going to have to pay more.”
Another issue that impacts hospitals’ bottom lines is what happens when patients do not pay the outstanding balance for the services they have received. Hospitals, then, have to write off the debt. At the end of the year, hospitals can recover a portion of the bad debt accrued treating traditional Medicare patients directly from Medicare. MA plans, however, offer no such recourse.
MCCH is trying to negotiate improved contract language and more favorable reimbursement rates with MA servicers, but Bradford said that is more difficult for stand-alone hospitals to accomplish because they lack the leverage that larger hospital systems have when it comes to negotiating with billion-dollar insurance companies. Regardless of a hospital’s size, the process takes time and changes are incremental. With enrollment in MA plans estimated to exceed 50% of the Medicare-eligible by 2025, time is of the essence.
“I think our biggest challenge is we’re just not deep enough to go chasing all the denials and chasing all the prior (authorizations), fighting for contracts, one contract at a time,” MCCH CEO Jerry Penner told trustees at their January board meeting. “It’s just becoming tougher and tougher for all organizations of our size. I can’t imagine how it would be if you had less people than we do.”
Even though MCCH is a public hospital, owned jointly by the city and the county, it is important that it turns a profit. As Bradford pointed out, all nonprofits have to make money in order to reinvest in the services they provide. MCCH is no different.
“We don’t make money to issue checks to people who own stock in the hospital – nobody makes more money if we make more money,” Bradford said. “We’re a nonprofit in the sense that we don’t pay any income tax; but you can’t be not-for-profit and not make any money, or you won’t be able to keep the doors open.”
Bradford said that, ideally, MCCH would be making margins of 3-4% per year, which translates to $4-5 million in profit, in order to have funds available whenever it is time to re-invest in the organization, be it through expanding the facility, improving or adding new service lines, keeping technology up-to-date, purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment or recruiting specialists.
“We have to have money set aside for years that we don’t make money,” Bradford explained. “We did make several million dollars last year, but in the first two months of our current year – in October and November – we lost about $2 million.
“I’ll go back to my rough estimate that we received $5 million less last year than we would have received had all of those (MA) patients been traditional Medicare patients,” Bradford said. “And that’s only going to increase as more patients move to (MA) plans.”
Over the years, MCCH has worked hard to add new service lines, such as interventional cardiology, and bring in specialists so that the citizens of Murray and Calloway County do not have to drive to Paducah or Nashville to receive care. To that end, it is important to the community as a whole that MCCH remains a profitable organization.
“If you want a financially healthy hospital, an independent, county-owned facility, then you have a vested interest in seeing that we’re adequately reimbursed so that we can continue to invest in things like a new cancer center, 3-D breast imaging equipment and recruit specialists; and with MA plans, we’re not being adequately reimbursed,” Bradford advised. “That’s why people should be interested in how the issue is impacting us.”
Theoretically, Medicare Advantage (MA) plans give seniors relief from monthly premiums those on traditional Medicare pay and, unlike traditional Medicare which has no cap, provide out-of-pocket maximums. In reality, the plans increase costs for taxpayers, patients and providers. As the prevalence of MA plans within the Medicare market grows, these “hidden costs” will only become more detrimental without intervention.
