MURRAY – Requiring hospital staff to invest more time in getting prior authorizations approved and fighting denials is not the only way Medicare Advantage plans are negatively impacting hospitals’ bottom lines. Reduced reimbursement compared to traditional Medicare is also wreaking havoc on revenues.

Murray-Calloway County Hospital CFO John Bradford said that through a combination of denials, classifying admitted patients as observation versus inpatients, not covering certain services and lower reimbursement rates overall, the hospital receives considerably less reimbursement from Medicare Advantage (MA) plans than from traditional Medicare.