POTTERTOWN – Winds reaching nearly 50 mph created quite a few problems for local firefighters Monday as a fallen tree caused a fire to break out in the woods along Pottertown Road and another fire started on Asbury Cemetery Road.
Lt. Zach Stewart with the Murray Fire Department, who is also assistant chief for Calloway County Fire-Rescue, responded to the scene with MFD. When the fire on Pottertown Road was called in, CCFR was already responding to a serious collision on U.S. 641 in which a Calvert City woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and life-flighted to Nashville, Tennessee, which led to a delay in CCFR’s response to the fire. Because of that, Stewart said CCFR requested that MFD bring its brush truck to get the blaze under control.
“When the line came down (on Pottertown Road), it was actually in the power line right-of-way probably 40-50 yards off of the road,” Stewart said. “Of course, being where that was, there was lots of dry vegetation and the wind was pushing the fire right along the edge of the road and it actually jumped the road. It was heading right toward a house trailer. Luckily, there was no structure damage or anything and no damage to property. It looked like it was able to stay out of the (nearby) yards and just stay in the wood line there.”
Counting both CFR and MFD, Stewart estimated that at least seven or eight trucks responded to the scene at Pottertown Road. In addition to CCFR and MFD, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation responded to remove the tree from the power line. Stewart said the Kentucky Division of Forestry also responded.
Nearby resident Kirk Patterson said he was at work when a neighbor of his called and told him the woods were on fire near his house. He rushed home, keeping in mind that he and his wife lost everything to a house fire in 2010. He said he felt fortunate that fire crews were able to keep the flames confined to the woods.
“If it had been real brushy and had underbrush, and if it had gotten to those pines up (on the edge of the woods), you could kiss that hillside goodbye. … (Another neighbor) and I came out here with a backhoe and a dozer several years ago and we actually cleared this all out. (Otherwise) this would have gone up like a Roman candle.
“But you know, it’s just nice to see pros at work. It really is. They don’t get paid enough and these guys are your bread and butter. This is what keeps our country going; otherwise, we’d all be desolate. I mean, you’ve got your electric crew, you’ve got your fire crew, you’ve got your sheriff’s department and your protocols. Everything just clicks.”
With all the wind, another tree fell on a power line earlier in the day on Cypress Trail in New Concord, Stewart said. A fire on Asbury Cemetery Road was extinguished later in the afternoon after the Pottertown Road fire, he said.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the highest wind speed on Monday was 48 mph.
“We did have a wind advisory Monday,” Holland said. “We’ve had seven wind advisories so far this year, and that is a lot for this early in the year. Typically, we get windy days in the spring, and we’re still technically in the winter, so for us to already have seven in January and February is extremely rare.”
Holland said Tuesday will have very light winds and will likely be the most pleasant day all week. However, that won’t last all week.
“Things will get active again late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with another big wind event and a lot more rain,” Holland said. “I am concerned with (the possibility of) some flash flooding. (There could be) two to four inches across this region … We’ll get some strong winds Thursday night and Friday as an area of low pressure passes by, and the low pressure will be deepening as it exits the region. There’s a good chance we’ll get some strong to severe storms Thursday night and early Friday morning, but then after the storms and the rain exits, we will get gradient winds, much like what we had Monday.
“So if you combine two to four inches of rain before the wind gets here, the ground is going to be very, very soggy and it’s a big concern that some trees could fall from the strong winds. Also, with the ground being so moist and damp, it could take a lot more trees down than it would typically. So we’ll have a flood threat and we’ll have a wind threat and also a severe weather threat Wednesday night through early Friday the way it’s looking now.”
