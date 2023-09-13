LEXINGTON – (TNS) In a report issued Tuesday, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) said it could not find a single issue responsible for the equine fatalities suffered during the Spring Meet at Churchill Downs.

“Despite extensive investigation and analysis, HISA did not identify any singular explanation for the fatalities at Churchill Downs,” the report said. “The absence of a singular explanation underscores the urgent need for further action and analysis to mitigate risk stemming from several factors potentially contributing to equine fatalities.”