Hog truck overturns on US 641 South

A semi tractor trailer carrying more than 100 hogs is seen Tuesday afternoon on its side just north of Hazel along U.S. 641 South. A crisis team from Tosh Farms of Henry County, Tennessee responded to the scene and assembled a ramp to move the hogs onto another trailer. The driver of the truck, whose identity was not known Tuesday, suffered minor injuries, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South.

The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry County, Tennessee, and company representatives said the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said multiple agencies responded to the scene just south of Green Plain Road on 641, including the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Calloway County Animal Control, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Tosh Farms representatives also responded quickly to the scene, he said.