Hog truck overturns on US 641 South

HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South.
The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry County, Tennessee, and company representatives said the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said multiple agencies responded to the scene just south of Green Plain Road on 641, including the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, Calloway County Animal Control, Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Tosh Farms representatives also responded quickly to the scene, he said.
“The truck dropped a tire off the road, and of course, it’s that time of year where it’s soft,” Steen said. “The road also does not have significant shoulders, and it’ll be such a nicer thing for everyone involved when the new four-lane road gets finished. With the ground being soft, the truck went over on its side. The truck had somewhere in the realm of about 160 pigs on it. The driver had some injuries; they weren’t critical, but the driver did have some injuries and he was taken to the hospital. That was the only individual that was injured.”
Tosh Farms co-owner Jamey Tosh was at the scene late Tuesday afternoon and said the truck didn’t belong to the company, but the driver had contracted with Tosh Farms to transport the hogs to a processing facility in Indiana to be harvested. Steen said that after Tosh Farm representatives arrived, they cut access holes in the trailer’s roof and fashioned a ramp to offload them onto another truck.
Tosh said that after the hogs were moved to the other truck, the company planned to let them rest before being transported again. He said the company has protocols it follows whenever an accident occurs.
“When we get the call, we have a crisis team that comes and they’ll assemble (the ramp),” Tosh said. “They’ve done this before, so they know all the protocols and what’s got to be done. (The team includes a veterinarian) on staff and people who know how to handle animals. We train for this. Unfortunately, it happens.”
Calloway County Animal Control Officer Emily Cook praised the crisis team’s response and said she was glad to hear from them that a veterinarian would be evaluating the hogs at a farm before they would be taken anywhere else.
“I was very impressed with the way that they handled their emergency response,” Cook said. “They were prepared for a disaster such as this, and I think they handled it very well.”
CCFR provided traffic control and cleaned up an oil spill on the highway, Steen said. He said Kentucky State Police’s traffic unit also responded to investigate the accident.
The Tosh Farms website says the company is the largest pork producer in Tennessee and the 30th largest pork producer in the U.S. It is based in Henry, which is southwest of Paris, Tennessee.
