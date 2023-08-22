MURRAY – Calloway County residents were spoiled last week with unseasonably cooler temperatures, but that has come to an end, and the rest of this week is expected to be dangerously hot.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service was predicting a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and Wednesday and a high of 98 degrees Thursday. The coolest it is expected to get is 73 degrees on Thursday night, and heat indexes are anticipated between 105-115 degrees. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office, said the good news is that things should cool off a little during the coming weekend, but the bad news is that the current heat wave will likely make western Kentucky residents even feel more miserable than they did earlier in the summer.