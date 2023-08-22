MURRAY – Calloway County residents were spoiled last week with unseasonably cooler temperatures, but that has come to an end, and the rest of this week is expected to be dangerously hot.
As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service was predicting a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and Wednesday and a high of 98 degrees Thursday. The coolest it is expected to get is 73 degrees on Thursday night, and heat indexes are anticipated between 105-115 degrees. Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office, said the good news is that things should cool off a little during the coming weekend, but the bad news is that the current heat wave will likely make western Kentucky residents even feel more miserable than they did earlier in the summer.
“We do have an excessive heat warning until Thursday evening; more than likely, that will be extended through Friday also,” Holland said. “We will have a cold front to come through Friday night, so the weekend is looking much better. It will still be hot Saturday, with highs near 90, but it will be much better than during the week. Then Sunday will be even better than Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s. So if we can get through Friday, then there is relief in sight for the weekend.”
Although Holland said it is not unusual to get heat waves in late summer, extremely high temperatures typically do not stick around for quite this long.
“This is going to be the hottest week we've had the entire summer, and it's also the longest duration we've had for the entire summer,” Holland said. “We've had a couple of stretches this summer, usually for a day or two, but an excessive heat warning really has not lasted longer than a couple of days. With the heat lasting from Monday through Friday, that's a five-day stretch, so it's definitely the longest we have seen the entire summer. So not only will it be hot, but this is going to last a long time.”
With local schools back in session, Holland said he was concerned about kids who are involved in outdoor extracurricular activities, so he hoped coaches and band directors would exercise extreme caution during daytime hours.
“We'll have heat index values up to about 105 through about 7 o'clock every evening this week, so it's going to be extremely difficult for any school outdoor events that take place before 7 p.m.,” Holland said. “… The heat index will go down to enter the 90s after 7 p.m.”
Holland, who works at Murray Electric System, said he wouldn’t be surprised if high demand for electricity causes the Tennessee Valley Authority to ask customers to reduce their consumption during the hottest hours of the day this week. TVA supplies power to MES, West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation and other utility companies throughout the region.
“If all of the Tennessee Valley is under this extreme heat, they may ask residents to conserve electricity and not to use their major appliances during the middle part of the day,” Holland said. “(People could be asked to) use them early in the morning or late overnight. I know we have done that occasionally in the past few summers, so that would just help to reduce the load on the Tennessee Valley power grid, which would help to prevent a blackout.”
Holland reminded the public to wear light-colored clothing if they must be outdoors, and to try to take as many breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned indoor spaces as possible. He said any work crews – whether construction or residential jobs like roof work – should make sure they have a vehicle on site with a good air conditioner so workers can take periodic breaks inside the vehicle to cool off. He advised people to drink plenty of fluids and to avoid caffeine and alcohol, both of which contribute to dehydration. Pregnant women, pets and children should stay inside as much as possible, and people should check on their elderly neighbors since they are more vulnerable to suffering a heat stroke than the public as a whole, Holland said.
After the area experienced a relatively long drought this summer, followed by record-breaking rainfalls in July and even more rain in August, the area is back to a very dry pattern, Holland said.
“With the extreme heat, I don't see any rainfall in sight for at least the next seven days and probably even beyond,” Holland said. “So it might be well into September before we actually get a good rainfall. We will need some rainfall before then because the ground will dry out a lot quicker in this extreme heat. We basically go from one extreme to the other, so there's never a dull moment here in Kentucky. We do experience a lot of extreme weather, from ice to snow, tornadoes, strong winds, drought, floods, heat; you name it and we pretty much see it.”
Holland said the unpredictable, back-and-forth weather could also continue through the end of the year and beyond because of El Niño, the climate pattern distinguished by a warm band of water in the Pacific Ocean.
“Going into an El Niño pattern for the fall into the winter will increase the likelihood of some more extreme weather that we typically don't see,” Holland said. “That could set the stage for some more severe weather outbreaks for this fall, and it will increase the likelihood of big snows and big ice storms for this winter.”
