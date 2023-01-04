Holland: Drought likely over after heavy rainfall

Water is seen flooding out over the banks of the Clarks River off KY 94 East Tuesday morning. Calloway County reportedly received approximately 3.85 inches of rain between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – With close to 4 inches of rain falling between Monday and the end of Tuesday, Calloway County’s drought trouble certainly appears to be over, according to official Murray weather observer Justin Holland.

Holland is an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, and he said Tuesday that the worst of this week’s weather appears to be behind us. This was after Monday saw a couple of tornado warnings in Calloway County between 10:30-11:30 p.m. and the rainfall that night and the next day left the area thoroughly soaked.