Holland: Drought likely over after heavy rainfall

MURRAY – With close to 4 inches of rain falling between Monday and the end of Tuesday, Calloway County’s drought trouble certainly appears to be over, according to official Murray weather observer Justin Holland.
Holland is an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, and he said Tuesday that the worst of this week’s weather appears to be behind us. This was after Monday saw a couple of tornado warnings in Calloway County between 10:30-11:30 p.m. and the rainfall that night and the next day left the area thoroughly soaked.
“We're probably finished with all the bad stuff (for now), but it was a pretty eventful night (Monday) night,” Holland said. “We had two different tornado warnings for the north part of the county, and then a short time later, we had a flash flood watch. Then we had a flash flood warning, and we eventually had a tornado watch.
“We had pretty much everything (in the way of warnings) but as far as I know, there was no damage and there were no touchdowns of any kind. (The warnings) were just radar-based; there was rotation on the radar, so the National Weather Service put out those warnings just out of precaution. Really, the only damage I have heard about was from the flooding. Some of the roads were underwater, and there were a couple of culverts and roads that probably washed away.”
Calloway County Road Department Supervisor Chris Franklin confirmed that crews had to fill in damaged spots with gravel on seven roads Tuesday. He said every road should be passable by this morning.
Holland said Calloway County received about 3.85 inches of rain within an 8-10-hour period Monday and Tuesday. Although it is not yet official, he speculated that the rainfall would probably push Calloway County out of the drought it had been experiencing since the summer. The National Weather puts out drought information every Thursday morning, he said.
“In the last report that came out last Thursday (Dec. 29), we were still in a stage 0, which means ‘abnormally dry,’” Holland said. “When the next one comes out on Thursday of this week, we will more than likely not (be classified that way), so yes, I would say we are out of the drought.”
Despite the recent heavy rainfall, Holland said the area was still a bit behind normal for this part of winter.
“Since the beginning of June, which is the start of meteorological summer, we’re still roughly a couple of inches below normal, but we have made a lot of progress in the past month,” Holland said. “We are well above average with rainfall for the past month, but we're still at a deficit for the past six months. That's not a very big concern, though, because we're definitely going in the right direction. And with the overall pattern for the next couple of weeks still tending to be wetter than normal, we will probably make up that couple of inches deficit pretty quickly within the next couple of weeks.”
While the rain appears to be over until the weekend, Holland cautioned the public to be careful when driving during heavy rainfalls, especially on small county roads at night.
“People still need to be cautious whenever it gets dark because it's very difficult to see roads that are underwater whenever the sun goes down,” he said.
