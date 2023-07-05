MURRAY – Although last weekend saw a couple of brief downpours, they didn’t last long enough to have any notable effect on the drought Calloway County has experienced in recent weeks.
“We only had less than one half-inch here in Murray for the entire weekend, which is not going to help the drought much,” said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. “Some areas around Madisonville and Owensboro got up to about 8 inches of rain over the weekend, so those areas were helped a lot, but for us locally, we didn’t get as much as what we should have gotten. Everything stayed to our north, so when the new Drought Monitor (numbers) come out on Thursday, we’re still going to be in about the same shape as what we have been in.”
“We had three or four showers, but they only accumulated about a 10th of an inch each,” Holland added. “Most of the county was that way; there are sometimes systems where some areas of the county will get 1-2 inches and some parts of the county won’t get anything. Most of the county last weekend got a very, very small amount. There wasn’t anybody that got a big amount. Most areas are still fairly dry.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor updates its ratings for droughts across the nation each Thursday, and Holland said it more or less stayed the same last week. When it is updated again tomorrow, he expects it will probably remain unchanged.
“About half of the county was in a D zero (abnormally dry) and half the county was in a D1 (moderate drought), so the rain didn’t really change much,” Holland said. “Whenever the new (ratings) come out this week, most of the county may go back to a D1 as opposed to half-and-half D1 and D0. There’s still some relief in sight; I am hoping, fingers crossed, that we get a decent rain Wednesday or Thursday, and then there’s another chance about Sunday or Monday of next week.
“As I’ve said before, I don’t think there’s going be a long-term drought. There’s too many areas around here somewhat close that are picking up rainfall, like Madisonville, Owensboro, and southern Illinois. It’s not a widespread drought. It’s isolated and just in spots, so that tells you that the weather pattern is not as dry as what it has been in the past years when we’ve had drought.”
Although no burn ban is currently in effect for the county, Holland warned the public to use common sense and to not start a burn pile that could spread or to throw cigarette butts out of your vehicle’s window while driving. The good news is that the daily high temperatures are expected to be more comfortable this week, with today being the only day expected to reach 90 degrees until next Tuesday, July 11.
“We are finished with extreme heat for quite a while,” Holland said. “I don’t see any more extreme heat anytime soon. We did make it up to 100 degrees on Friday, which was about what we expected. We had heat index values Friday at about 115 to 120. It briefly got up above 120, but that didn’t last long. It’s going to be more of a typical summertime pattern this week coming up with highs in the upper 80s, close to 90, with a small daily chance of isolated, scattered thunderstorms.”
