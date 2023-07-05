MURRAY – Although last weekend saw a couple of brief downpours, they didn’t last long enough to have any notable effect on the drought Calloway County has experienced in recent weeks.

“We only had less than one half-inch here in Murray for the entire weekend, which is not going to help the drought much,” said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. “Some areas around Madisonville and Owensboro got up to about 8 inches of rain over the weekend, so those areas were helped a lot, but for us locally, we didn’t get as much as what we should have gotten. Everything stayed to our north, so when the new Drought Monitor (numbers) come out on Thursday, we’re still going to be in about the same shape as what we have been in.”

