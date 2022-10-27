MURRAY – While the rain this week has already been a welcome relief from extremely dry conditions, much more is needed to officially get Calloway County out of a drought.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said downtown Murray measured 0.82 inches of rain on Tuesday, and most parts of the county got between a half-inch and one inch. The last day the county received at least an inch of rainfall was all the way back on Sept. 4, and the entire month of September only saw about 1 1/2 inches, Holland said. The county has only had about an inch of rain for October as the month nears its end at the beginning of next week, he said.
“We’re still about 6 inches below normal since the beginning of August,” Holland said. “We’re still in a stage D2 (severe) drought. The new drought assessment will come out (Thursday), but the rain we had Tuesday will not play a role in this new drought assessment because the cutoff point was around 7 o’clock Tuesday morning, and we got the rain after that. So we’ll probably still be in a D2, possibly a D3 (extreme), when the new assessment comes out.”
Holland said there is hope of some more light rain over the weekend, but it probably won’t be as much as Tuesday’s rainfall, likely measuring no more than half an inch. Either way, any rain at all will be helpful to Calloway-County Fire-Rescue, which has responded to a large number of field fires in the last couple of weeks.
“There may be some short-term relief from the brush fires the rest of this week and this weekend … but we’ll probably have several straight dry days next week, so I doubt it will be enough to lift the burn ban,” Holland said. “That would be a city or county government decision, but overall, there’s still not any really big weather system out there that I’m tracking. All of the ponds, lakes and rivers will continue to run low for the next couple of weeks. The ground will still continue to be somewhat dry, and if there are any farmers still out in the fields, you run the risk of having a field fire from farm equipment.”
Holland noted that even after the Calloway County drought finally ends, Kentucky’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland, or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. The restrictions aim to prevent wildfires and are in effect every fall from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and every spring from Feb. 15 to April 30.
While it has been dangerously dry for many weeks, Holland said he still tries to look at the bright side, noting that it has been a pleasant-feeling, beautiful fall so far, with temperatures mostly in the 60s and 70s during the day, a lot of sunshine and pretty fall foliage.
“This has been one of the nicest falls we’ve had in a long, long time, so there are some good things because of the dry weather,” Holland said. “It lets the kids be able to be outside to play sports and (enjoy) outdoor events like fall festivals and families going to pumpkin patches and stuff like that. The weather has been almost perfect for all of your fall outdoor things that have been going on.”
“As far as droughts go, this is the worst drought we’ve had in the past 10 years or so,” Holland added. “I always tell people that weather will go in cycles. You’ll have one long period of dry weather, and then you’ll have one long period of wet weather. One of these days, the tide is going to turn and we’ll go from dry to wet and we’ll be wishing for the ‘faucet’ to turn off.”
