MURRAY – Although the threat of severe weather looms today, the National Weather Service does not expect tornadoes, and starting Thursday, the rest of the week should be dry.
Speaking Tuesday afternoon after a conference call with meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, Murray’s official government weather observer, Justin Holland, said Western Kentucky could face severe thunderstorms beginning around lunchtime Wednesday.
“They're not sure exactly what time the line of storms will move through Murray, but there are a couple of different possibilities,” Holland said. “One possibility is an earlier timeframe of around lunchtime, and then there's a later possibility around supper time. This does not look to be an overnight event; it’s going to come through during the daylight time, which is good. Anywhere from about 12 p.m. to about 8 p.m. is when we will have our storm threat.”
Holland said that although Calloway County could get a squall line of storms, there will probably not be any supercell storm in front of it. He said a squall line is basically like a big wall of wind, so Calloway County could experience some problems with trees coming down and possibly some scattered power outages.
“More than likely, it’s going to be one or two squall lines coming through during the afternoon or evening, and that would be a damaging wind threat,” Holland said. “(NWS is) concerned for some widespread damaging winds in excess of 60-70 miles per hour, and that's why we are at a Level 3 risk. That is an ‘enhanced’ risk, but it probably will not go up to the ‘moderate’ Level 4 (out of five possible risk levels) because the tornado risk is very, very small. (NWS is) not concerned with tornadoes. Never say never, but the big threat is wind.
“Then the second threat would probably be flash flooding,” he said. “(NWS meteorologists) think that some of the storms could move over the same areas, so some isolated areas could possibly get up to 2 inches of rain. That would not be the norm, though; the normal range would probably be around 1 inch for most areas. With some isolated areas, up to 2 inches would be possible, and it would probably come down fairly quickly, so your typical flood-prone areas could have some problems. But I think our big issue is going to be the wind.”
Earlier this week, the NWS thought a cold front could arrive by Wednesday morning, but since it is now not expected until later in the day, there will be more time for the atmosphere to heat up, increasing the chance of thunderstorms. While tornadoes are not expected, Holland said it would be a good idea to prepare your home for the strong winds.
“People definitely need to put away things that are prone to blowing over or blowing away,” he said. “We do have a wind advisory Wednesday outside of the thunderstorm threat storms. Those would just be general gradient winds of about 35 miles per hour, so it's going to be breezy Wednesday even when it's not raining and it’s not storming. Once the storms pass, we should clear out and we should dry out for a few days. Once we get through Wednesday, things will really calm down.”
