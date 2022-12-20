MURRAY – While the snow predicted for this week is not expected to be much, flash freezing could cause hazardous driving conditions starting Thursday evening.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said Calloway County will get “brutal” cold temperatures and strong winds, bringing a frigid wind chill with them.
“The system will start probably early Thursday, and that's going to be mainly rain,” he said. “The cold front itself will not push through until probably late Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening, and anything that falls before that timeframe will be plain rain, as the temperature will probably be in the mid-to-upper 40s during the day.”
However, Holland said that once the cold front arrives, the temperature will drop very quickly, likely falling 20-25 degrees within a couple of hours. With that steep drop in temperature, flash freezing is expected in advance of the snow. Thursday’s high is expected to be 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low that night of 4 degrees.
“We're not going to have like sleet or freezing rain falling; everything that is already wet is going to turn into a dangerous sheet of ice,” Holland said. “That's not good for roads or anything we drive or walk on. It should not affect any of the power lines, but the flash freeze will affect the roads. … We’re not expecting any sleet with this system simply because the temperature is going to be dropping so fast; it’s basically going to change from plain rain to snow without a transition of sleet or freezing rain.”
Holland said the NWS is not expecting any substantial snow accumulation, though it might reach up to 2 inches in several spots. With the temperature getting to the single digits, Holland said the snow should be very dry and powdery and will likely be blown off the roads by 40-45 mph winds.
“We’re not expecting any power problems from the ice or the snow itself, though we could have some power problems from the strong winds,” said Holland, who is the GIS and safety coordinator for Murray Electric System. “There could be isolated to scattered power outages across the county from a tree limb falling on a power line or something like that, but as far as freezing rain accumulating on the power lines, that will not occur. This is not an ice storm or anything like that – just a flash freeze with a light snowfall accumulation on top of that.”
Holland said Friday and Saturday morning will both bring a low temperature close to zero, and with highs still in the teens, it might be the coldest days all winter, though there is obviously no guarantee of that. He said people should be alert for the possibility that the extreme cold could cause their car battery to die or their pipes to burst.
“People need to make sure they've got a new battery on their cars and they need to make sure that they leave their cabinet doors open and leave their faucets dripping Thursday night through Sunday night, Christmas night,” Holland said. “This is going to be dangerously cold, so people need to have their animals inside and they don't need to let their kids go out and play in the snow for long periods of time. It’s not going to take more than about 10 to 15 minutes to cause frostbite.
“Things will start to moderate early next week. Once we get through Thursday night through Sunday, things look a lot better for Monday and Tuesday of next week.”
Officials in charge of city and county roads said their crews will be prepared for whatever may come, but the rain and the low temperatures will likely limit what they can do. Calloway County Road Department Supervisor Chris Franklin said the county uses salt and cinders instead of salt brine like the state and City of Murray, and he expects to focus on several key intersections to help provide traction for vehicles going through. He said he is hoping the worst driving conditions will be north of here.
“We’ll probably have some icy bridges, but hopefully, we’ll be in the clear as long as we don’t get more than 2 or 3 three inches of snow,” Franklin said. “One to 2 inches, we can’t even plow that; it would tear our plows up and the roads up as well. So we're just kind of watching it, and we're ready for it. We just have to see what it's going to do.”
Ron Allbritten, street and solid waste manager for the City of Murray, said crews are prepared with its brine spreaders loaded in trucks and ready to go. Like the county, though, they will have to see what comes and play it by ear.
“If it comes in like they say it’s supposed to, starting out rain, we won't be able to do any pre-treating,” Allbritten said. “But we're prepared to deal with whatever we have after it gets here.”
Allbritten noted that brine isn’t effective once ground temperature drops below around 16 degrees, but he and Franklin both said they were hopeful that the ground temperature won’t have enough time to get as cold as the air temperature this weekend.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said in a news release that District 1 crews plan to ramp up pre-treating activities along area highways on Tuesday. They will start on "B" and "C" snow priority routes and will hold off on treating "A" routes – such as interstates, parkways and other four-lane highways – until about Wednesday. Motorists are warned to be alert for slow-moving trucks spraying brine, adding that it normally takes about two full days to cover all 2,838 miles of highway in District 1.
"While the forecast is expected to evolve, the National Weather Service indicates the possibility of one to three inches of snow with extreme cold and high winds that are expected to create near-blizzard conditions and lows near zero," the release said. "Extreme cold temperatures arriving with the system are likely to create additional hazards. Wind-chill numbers could be as low as -20 degrees.
KYTC also urged drivers to have an winter weather emergency kit in their vehicles and to check their tire tread before the precipitation begins.
