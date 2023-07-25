MURRAY – After a cooler-than-average weekend for July, Calloway County residents should prepare themselves for heat index values above 100 degrees this week and temperatures staying in the 90s for at least the next couple of weeks.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the heat is expected to escalate as this week progresses.
“Wednesday to Thursday is probably when the heat will start to crank up,” Holland said. “It is definitely warm out there now, but late in the week into the weekend and the early part of next week, we'll have highs in the mid-90s with heat index values in the 100 and 105 range. I’m not really sure if it will get hot enough for any type of heat advisory or heat warning or anything like that.
“We were somewhat below normal over the weekend with highs in the low 80s, which was very, very comfortable, but we are going back toward the hot part of the summer, late July into early August. People need to pay attention to their hot weather safety tips and wear light-colored clothing. Don't be outside from about 11 a.m. to about 6 p.m., as that tends to be the warmest time of the day. Check on the elderly, check on the young kids, check on the pets. Make sure your pets have plenty of cold water and they have plenty of shade.”
Currently, Holland said it does not appear that there will be any break in the heat for the foreseeable future. He also said Monday afternoon’s thunderstorm is likely the last precipitation we’ll see for a while too.
“It looks to me that the 90s are pretty much here to stay for a while,” Holland said. “That pattern will eventually break down, but as far as I can tell for the next two weeks, it doesn't really look like we'll have any cooler days unless we get a rain system and we can have a cloudy, wet day. But it's looking pretty hot for the next couple of weeks and it's also looking relatively dry. Never rule out a pop-up afternoon shower or storm, but I don't really see any organized widespread rain systems coming at least for the next week.”
Of course, last week’s rain totals were significant, with the 7.2 inches of rain within the Murray city limits last Wednesday breaking the city’s previous single-day record. With 0.6 inches on July 18 and 0.42 inches on July 20, Murray’s total rainfall for the week was 8.22 inches, Holland said. However, he added that there were much larger totals west of town, with a range of 8-11 inches for the week. Just a bit farther west than that, Mayfield’s total of 11.28 inches broke the state’s 24-hour rainfall record, surpassing the previous record of 10.48 inches set in Louisville in 1997.
