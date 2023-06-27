MURRAY – After the first scorching hot weekend of the summer so far, Murray’s official government weather observer said Calloway County residents should expect temperatures in the high 90s again by the end of the week and some possible severe storms.

After a few days with cooler-than-average temperatures for June, this past weekend was relatively stifling, with the heat index reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. The heat index is how hot it feels to the human body when the relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the National Weather Service. Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office, said the weekend’s high temperatures brought some severe weather to the area, and that pattern could repeat this weekend.

