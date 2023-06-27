MURRAY – After the first scorching hot weekend of the summer so far, Murray’s official government weather observer said Calloway County residents should expect temperatures in the high 90s again by the end of the week and some possible severe storms.
After a few days with cooler-than-average temperatures for June, this past weekend was relatively stifling, with the heat index reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. The heat index is how hot it feels to the human body when the relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the National Weather Service. Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office, said the weekend’s high temperatures brought some severe weather to the area, and that pattern could repeat this weekend.
“(Sunday’s heat index) was the highest it got, and that was only for a very brief time,” Holland said. “That also was kind of responsible for helping prompt that severe thunderstorm we had Sunday. The heat we had this past weekend was just kind of a precursor to what we'll get later on this week. We are in late June, so we're getting into a very hot time of the year, and we probably will have actual high temperatures later on this week into this weekend close to 100 degrees with heat index values at probably 110 to 115.”
Holland described Sunday night’s storm as a lone supercell thunderstorm. The more severe mesoscale convective systems (MCS) missed this area, with one heading east and northeast of Calloway County and another one happening west and southwest of here, he said.
“We just got a lone thunderstorm that developed over southeast Missouri and pretty much tracked due east,” Holland said. “It went through Graves County with a lot of damage and a lot of trees and power lines downed there, and then once it got into Calloway County, it turned less severe. It was very intense over in Graves, but then once it got here, it did weaken some. I did not hear any reports of any major tree damage here. There were a couple of trees down close to Lynn Grove out on 94 West, but those got cleared out very quickly. There were reports of some hail in Coldwater and Stella and then again on the northeast part of the county close to Faxon and Hico. That brought anywhere from about dime to penny size hail, from what I heard.”
While Wingo and south of Mayfield were hit pretty hard, the highest wind gust in Murray Sunday night was 36 mph, said Holland, who is Murray Electric System’s GIS (geographic information systems) and safety coordinator. Although that was not strong enough to cause any major damage, Holland said MES’s southwest substation experienced a power outage shortly after midnight that was not related to the storm. He said it lasted 30-45 minutes and affected about 1,500 customers.
With the heat coming this Thursday and into the weekend, Holland said people should take precautions by keeping their pets out of the extreme heat and giving them plenty of water and shade. He said people should also make sure to check on their elderly neighbors, especially if there is a chance they don’t have air conditioning in their homes. Although it will be very hot this weekend, Holland said it doesn’t look like Calloway County will see an extended heat wave.
“I don't think this heat wave will be anything long and prolonged, but we will have three or four days of pretty extreme heat,” Holland said. “It will be very hot Thursday and Friday, and maybe even Saturday, before it starts to back down some late in the weekend. It will be less extreme (after this week) but it will still be hot. I mean, it is the start of July, so it's not going to be cool by any stretch of the imagination, but it will be much more tolerable than what it will be later on this week will be.”
With the atmospheric volatility that comes with the heat, Holland said more thunderstorms are possible this weekend and the early part of next week.
“It’s way too early to know specifics as far as the timing or exact placement, but this part of the country will have some more severe weather chances coming up this weekend with the hot weather,” Holland said. “The extreme heat just makes the atmosphere very unstable, and we'll have an approaching cold front coming through late Saturday night into Sunday. And whenever you have some type of forcing in the atmosphere to cause the warm air to rise and clouds to form in the extreme heat, you can often get some pretty volatile thunderstorms.”
Holland added that Sunday only brought only a quarter-inch of rain, which helps but leaves the county still in a drought.
“Most of the county is in a D zero (according to the U.S. Drought Monitor), which is abnormally dry,” he said. “The extreme southeast part of the county is in a D-1, which is a moderate drought. The big rain we got last week did help some, going from moderate drought for most of the county back to just abnormally dry, but we still could use some good rain.”
