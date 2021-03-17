MURRAY — During the Feb. 28 flood event in the Murray area, severe weather had not been expected, but a tornado warning was briefly required in northeast Calloway County.
Nothing resulted from that.
However, what could transpire later today and into tonight locally could dwarf what few wind effects resulted last month. The Storm Prediction Center is keeping a close eye on western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee for the development of severe thunderstorms and, possibly, tornadoes, and that means Murray’s Justin Holland is also watching.
“This is looking like our first true threat of the spring season,” said Holland, an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah. He said he has been monitoring the Paducah office’s communications the past three days.
“I think it’s going to be a busy day.”
Holland said the first outburst should stay below severe limits, thunderstorms that will accompany a warm front this morning. He said small hail could be part of that activity.
That will set the stage for what appears to be a classic severe weather scenario. Dry weather will be the order of most of the remainder of the daytime hours, with sunshine possible at times, as temperatures rise into the lower 70s. Combined with strong winds from the southeast, convection and instability will be in place to produce wind shear.
“This will be especially true if we do get enough sunshine to really warm things up,” Holland said. “That will cause the instability that’s needed. Now, if the rain would last into the afternoon and we maintain cloud cover for most of the day, we could be OK and the storms that will come later might not be as bad.
“But if the sun does come out and we get that instability, then we’ll definitely have to monitor those storms that come later.”
The second round of storms is expected to move through Calloway County between 5 and 11 p.m., he said. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma had Calloway County and much of western Kentucky in a slight risk zone for severe weather. Slight is Level 2 on a five-level scale.
Meanwhile, portions of neighboring Graves County were placed in an enhanced risk, which is Level 3. And less than an hour to the south of Murray lie, the edges of the most serious zone in place, Level 4, known as moderate. It is in that area that a potential tornado outbreak is being predicted.
“And it is possible that area could be moved up here,” said Holland of the moderate risk zone that first appeared Tuesday. “(The SPC) doesn’t put out a moderate risk several days out because they’re still not sure what’s going to happen at that point. As we’ve moved closer to the time, now, they have been able to do that.
“I think it’s more likely that we will have the Level 3 area covering us by (this morning). But here’s the thing about these risk areas … don’t get caught up in whatever color you’re in. Severe weather is still severe weather.”
Holland is referring to how some major situations have occurred over the years without much attention in advance. Coming to mind is an event many in this area still recall vividly, the March 2-3, 2020 tornado that struck nearby Nashville, Tennessee.
“As I recall, there wasn’t much of a risk area that night,” Holland said of how a storm developed south of Paris, then dropped what became a deadly tornado in Benton County near Camden before lifting. The storm spewed large hail as it continued east toward Nashville, arriving a little after midnight on March 3.
It then spawned what soon became a large and terrifying tornado just west of downtown before it barreled through the Music City, then blasted the suburb of Mount Juliet before eventually lifting temporarily, the returning to the ground near Cookeville. When it finally lifted for the last time, the tornado had claimed 25 lives.
“So the same rules apply today. You have to make sure you have at least two or three ways to receive warnings, be it a NOAA weather radio, cell phone app, local television stations, what have you,” he said. “You also need to have your flashlights ready with fresh batteries available and you need to make sure your cellphones are charged.”
Holland also said he fears that this could be the start of a rough spring.
“We’re in a La Nina year, and that usually means a very active pattern,” he said of the Pacific Ocean weather pattern that is in place for 2021. In this pattern, strong winds blow warm water at the ocean’s surface from South America to Indonesia. As the warm water moves west, cold water from the deep rises to the surface near the coast of South America.
This eventually makes a strong impact on the United States’ weather patterns.
