MURRAY – Calloway County residents are encouraged to watch the weather closely today and be prepared to take shelter in case a severe storm comes late in the afternoon.

Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said early Thursday evening that Calloway County was categorized by the Storm Prediction Center as a Level 3, which means “enhanced risk.” However, the areas immediately to the west and southwest were categorized as Level 4, which is “moderate risk.” The highest level is 5, or “high risk.”

Tags

Recommended for you