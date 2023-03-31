MURRAY – Calloway County residents are encouraged to watch the weather closely today and be prepared to take shelter in case a severe storm comes late in the afternoon.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said early Thursday evening that Calloway County was categorized by the Storm Prediction Center as a Level 3, which means “enhanced risk.” However, the areas immediately to the west and southwest were categorized as Level 4, which is “moderate risk.” The highest level is 5, or “high risk.”
“We are close enough to the moderate risk that it might as well be us too,” Holland said. He added that non-severe rain and storms were expected overnight and could carry over to early Friday morning, but that round of precipitation should be completely through by 10 a.m. He said he is hoping the clouds won’t disappear because more clouds would mean a lower risk for Calloway County later Friday afternoon and evening.
“It depends on how much cloud cover sticks around,” Holland said. “If there are some breaks in the clouds and the sun comes out, then that will make things more unstable for the evening and Friday night. The main (risk) time frame for us looks to be about 4 in the afternoon to about 10 o'clock. There will be a chance of tornadoes and straight line winds. That's the primary threat; we can't rule out some large hail, but the threat of that is pretty small. There really is no threat of any flash flooding because the storm movement will be fast enough that the storms will not be what's called ‘training’ over the same area. So rainfall totals will probably be around half an inch to maybe an inch.”
Holland said he does not expect any storm to hit before 4 p.m. Friday, so he is hoping children will have time to get home from school and most adults will have time to get home from work before any potential severe weather comes.
“Friday evening could be very active,” Holland said. “This has the potential to be a big boom or a big bust. I don't think there's anything in between. We're either going to get hit fairly hard or we're not going to get anything at all, so I think people just need to keep an eye to the sky on Friday and they need to check the latest weather updates throughout the day. By about the early afternoon, probably 1 or 2 o’clock, we’ll know what it’s going to do during the evening. If it clears out some (Friday morning) and the sun comes out and the temperatures warm up, then that's just going to add fuel to the atmosphere and storms will blossom after 4 to 5 o'clock.”
