MURRAY – Drivers should be prepared to encounter slick roads and patches of black ice as they head to work tomorrow and Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Calloway County, which is set to expire at 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. Monday night’s predicted mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow should be over by Tuesday morning, but people should drive extra carefully on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office.
“The precipitation will end very early tomorrow morning, probably before breakfast time,” Holland said. “Probably 6 or 7 o'clock tomorrow morning, the light freezing rain will be moving out of the county. We'll be left with a lot of icy roads and a lot of iced-over decks, sidewalks, parking lots, steps and things like that. So even though it may not be doing anything tomorrow when people wake up or toward lunchtime, they still need to be very, very cautious because the temperatures will still be below freezing and there will be a lot of black ice around. Anything that looks wet on Tuesday is going to be iced over.”
Tuesday’s expected high is 31 degrees Fahrenheit, and the low should be around 25. Holland said there could be some melting early Tuesday afternoon as the temperature climbs closer to freezing, but the continued cloud cover means any thaw that does occur will be very limited.
“I’m not expecting any sunshine tomorrow, but it may be just warm enough that some of the main roads will probably clear up some,” Holland said. “Then we'll have another round of light snow or a light wintry mix Wednesday evening and overnight, roughly at the same time frame (as Monday’s precipitation). So that will probably be 5 or 6 o'clock and will continue off and on Wednesday night.
“That (system) could put down another small, thin glaze of ice on the roads, so Wednesday morning will probably be almost identical as far as the conditions go that we expect tomorrow morning. So whatever we wake up with tomorrow morning, we'll probably wake up with again Wednesday morning from round two. It's not a big system, but it doesn't take much ice to cause problems.”
