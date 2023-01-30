MURRAY – Drivers should be prepared to encounter slick roads and patches of black ice as they head to work tomorrow and Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Calloway County, which is set to expire at 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. Monday night’s predicted mix of freezing rain, sleet, snow should be over by Tuesday morning, but people should drive extra carefully on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the NWS’s Paducah office.