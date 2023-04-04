MURRAY – While forecasters several days ago were predicting another round of potentially severe weather today, that threat has decreased substantially.
“The threat looks very small at this point,” said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. “A couple days ago, it looked like it might have been a little bit of a bigger threat, but it has been decreasing each and every day. The threat is still there, but it's really not a whole lot to be concerned about as of now (Monday). The threat could increase again, but I don't think it will. The cold front is going to come through probably Wednesday morning, and with the timing of the front, it’s going to be in the cool part of the day.
“The greater risk is going to lay to our west, so I don't really think people have got too much to worry about when it comes to this next storm system. We'll probably get some rain out of it, and we may even get some general thunderstorms, but the chance of anything severe right now is very, very small.”
Holland said this was a welcome contrast from last Friday night, when Calloway County luckily dodged the tornadoes that were feared, but still experienced very heavy winds and some storm damage.
“We had a severe thunderstorm warning that night, with some hail and some wind, and there was some damage across the county,” Holland said. “There were a few trees down, and (a business owner) sent me some pictures of his shop out on Poor Farm Road. There’s quite a bit of damage to some of his buildings, and some of the metal siding and the metal roof ended up coming off.”
Holland noted that there was a tornado warning in Henry County, Tennessee, although he hadn’t heard about any damage. With Arkansas and western Tennessee having been hit pretty hard, Holland said Calloway County was fortunate to be spared.
“There was quite a bit of damage and quite a few tornadoes around the region that night, but luckily, nothing too bad happened here in Calloway County,” Holland said.
Holland added that the rest of the week should be pleasant and warmer than usual for this time of year.
“After we get past this system, things will quiet down some,” Holland said. “We will cool down somewhat, closer to near-normal, which is in the 60s. In fact, we'll have highs Tuesday probably in the low 80s, and that's well above normal. If the timing of the cold front (were going to be) a little bit different, then this could have been a bigger severe weather outbreak coming in Tuesday night and Wednesday, but the timing of everything looks to be off. In the extended forecast, it’s looking pretty calm. I don't really see anything big coming after the change on Wednesday.”
