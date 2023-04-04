MURRAY – While forecasters several days ago were predicting another round of potentially severe weather today, that threat has decreased substantially.

“The threat looks very small at this point,” said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. “A couple days ago, it looked like it might have been a little bit of a bigger threat, but it has been decreasing each and every day. The threat is still there, but it's really not a whole lot to be concerned about as of now (Monday). The threat could increase again, but I don't think it will. The cold front is going to come through probably Wednesday morning, and with the timing of the front, it’s going to be in the cool part of the day.

