MURRAY – Although some areas of Calloway County received a healthy rainfall on Sunday, it wasn’t enough to get the county out of its current drought status.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said Murray only received about 0.3 inches of rain Sunday.
“There was reports of half an inch to three quarters of an inch, and a big winner was southeast Calloway, down around Fort Heiman,” Holland said. “They had up to two inches, so it rained quite a bit throughout the county, but inside the city limits of Murray had about the smallest totals.”
Even so, Sunday’s brief thunderstorm was enough to inconvenience some MES customers, said Holland, who is also the GIS (geographic information systems) and safety coordinator for MES. There was a short power outage in the city, but Holland said Murray was lucky not to receive any major damage.
“The top wind gusts were about 24 mph, so we really didn't have any wind damage,” Holland said. “There was one power outage on the Murray Electric System grid from the storm, and that was just a small tree limb that fell over across some main primary lines on the 121 Bypass and knocked out one of the circuits for about 30 minutes. All we had to do was just get the tree limb off the power lines, and then everything came back on. So Murray Electric really didn't have any problems besides that.
“We kind of dodged a bullet. We had a severe thunderstorm watch, but nothing materialized into a severe thunderstorm warning. The closest warnings that I know of were around Nashville, so all of western Kentucky was pretty good (in terms of severe weather). I was thinking we would get a bit more rain than what we got; I was thinking more toward one inch for most areas, but most areas were about half an inch or a bit less. There were a couple of pockets southeast of town between one to two inches, but that was about it.”
As of Monday, Calloway was still categorized by the U.S. Drought Monitor as D0 (D zero), which means “abnormally dry.” Although the current drought doesn’t rise to the level of D1 (moderate drought), Holland said this week likely won’t bring much relief.
“There aren’t many chances of rain this week,” Holland said. “We’ll see some more chances this weekend. We will get into a northwest flow, and that is always a good thing. We may have to worry about some mesoscale convective systems (MCS) toward the weekend and the early part of next week. Those are very, very tricky; those can bring a lot of rainfall, but they could miss us if the track is not just right. So it should be mainly dry through about Thursday with the next chance of rain about Friday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.