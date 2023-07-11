MURRAY – Although Calloway County is not quite out of the woods yet, its current drought may be coming to a close after a respectable weekend rainfall and more rain expected this week.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the U.S. Drought Monitor is updated each Thursday. Although there was no change last week, that was before Saturday afternoon’s showers.
“As of Thursday, it was pretty much unchanged,” Holland said. “The southern half of Calloway County is still in a D zero (D0), which is abnormally dry. The north half of Calloway is in a D1, which is a moderate drought. We did pick up about 1.2 inches of rain here in Murray over the weekend, and some areas east of town close to Kentucky Lake got about 2 inches of rain. There are still portions of the western part of the county that got hardly anything at all, specifically the northwestern part of the county around Coldwater and Kirksey. That's the part of the county that is still hurting the worst.”
Holland said there are signs in the current forecast that the county could get some rain late Wednesday and again during the weekend.
“There are a few systems to watch that will come from the northwest flow,” Holland said. “Those will be the mesoscale convective systems with a lot of wind and a lot of rain. But with it being summertime, it's very hard to know exactly where and who will get those systems. There will be a very wide range of rainfall totals with those systems. (For example) over the weekend, some areas of the county had probably about a tenth to two-tenths of an inch out west, and to the east, places had up to 2 inches. That's the way a summertime pattern typically is; it's pretty hard to get a widespread rainfall.
“But somebody late Wednesday into Wednesday night will get the first system with some rain and wind, and then there will probably be another one about every day or so until about early next week. So, hopefully, fingers crossed, everybody will get in on the action when it comes to the rainfall.”
Holland added, “I think we'll even be better this time next week than what we are now. You pretty much have to take baby steps in order to get out of a drought. As long as I've been studying the weather, you don't get out of a drought overnight. It takes several systems to catch up to your normal rainfall, and we are still 5-6 inches below normal, going back to the start of spring. So every system we get will help.”
Holland cautioned, however, that a mesoscale convective system – or MCS – typically produces a lot of straight line winds, so there could be some wind damage somewhere in the region.
“It might not be Calloway County, but somebody in the region will probably get some wind damage at some point later on this week,” Holland said. “That's just the time of year that we're in. We get these systems that dive in from the northwest from the jet stream, and they bring up moisture from the south and along its path, a lot of rain, lots of wind. It will turn warm and very sticky again start Wednesday; it’s not too hot (today), but starting Wednesday through the weekend, it's going to feel more tropical. It probably won’t be anything like we had (on June 30) when we had highs close to one 100 degrees; we’ll have a couple of days in the low 90s.”
