The previous writers strike in 2007 roiled the industry and lasted 100 days. 

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) A festering dispute over how writers are compensated in the streaming era came to a head Monday night, as leaders of the Writers Guild of America called on their members to stage Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years.

Thousands of WGA members were set to walk picket lines across Los Angeles, New York and other cities after the union was unable to reach a last-minute accord with the major studios on a new three-year contract to replace one that expired Monday night.