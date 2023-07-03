MURRAY – Emotions were high Saturday as the Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) opened the doors of its new facility, welcoming guests for the first time since January. There were smiles and wide eyes abound, but many tears of joy and relief were also shed.

“All the sacrifices that the staff and the board and the community has made to get to this point, it’s worth it,” CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge said Saturday. “It’s been worth it; the building is amazing. 5253 (Design Group) and (Bill) Adams Construction were wonderful to work with. I’m thankful for the guidance that they gave us because we didn’t know anything about construction or building, but they were right there. The honesty and the genuine concern and their overall attitude… they did a great job. 