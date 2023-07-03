MURRAY – Emotions were high Saturday as the Calloway County Public Library (CCPL) opened the doors of its new facility, welcoming guests for the first time since January. There were smiles and wide eyes abound, but many tears of joy and relief were also shed.
“All the sacrifices that the staff and the board and the community has made to get to this point, it’s worth it,” CCPL Executive Director Mignon Rutledge said Saturday. “It’s been worth it; the building is amazing. 5253 (Design Group) and (Bill) Adams Construction were wonderful to work with. I’m thankful for the guidance that they gave us because we didn’t know anything about construction or building, but they were right there. The honesty and the genuine concern and their overall attitude… they did a great job.
“It was heartwarming, and you can feel it in here. It’s not just a building for us and for me and – I hope not – for the community. It feels like home. It feels like Murray.”
Community members came out in force on opening day. Rutledge said she expected a good crowd on Saturday but was amazed to see how many people showed up.
“There’s so many people, but there’s room; there’s space. I mean, there is a lot of people in here!” Rutledge said. “Everyone seems so excited, and that’s what we wanted. We were ready to open to the public. We’ve just missed that.”
Within 10 minutes of the door opening, there was a line of people from the circulation desk to the door. Many had armfuls of books to check out, while others patiently waited to sign up for a library card.
“I didn’t expect people getting new library cards,” Rutledge said. “I expected people to come in and check out, but the people getting new ones or updating their cards… it’s just been great. I’m going to get teary-eyed. I was emotional yesterday, too. (It’s been) a long, long road, an uphill climb, but we made it. I’ve had so many people saying, ‘I just cried,’ and I said that’s how we felt when we first walked in and saw it.”
Saturday’s crowd kept the circulation desk busy all day. Acquisitions/Collection Development Manager/Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Linn said 43 juniors and 72 adults signed up for new cards Saturday, and nearly 350 – 265 adults and 84 juniors – either renewed or updated their cards.
“It’s a blessing to have this in our community,” CCPL Board President Lance Allison said before the ribbon-cutting Saturday. “The library has been woven into the fabric of this community for so long and provided so many of us with so many learning opportunities. It’s just a wonderful day. It’s been a long two years almost, but at the same time, it’s been a pretty good two years. We’re pretty excited about that.”
“Such a great day for Calloway County,” CCPL Board Treasurer Vonnie Hays-Adams wrote in a text Saturday. “… Libraries are the great equalizer in a community. It's there for all to enjoy and free. One of the few if not the only place like that in our society today. How lucky we are to have this one in our community.
“There were so many times we thought it might not ever happen, but the struggle turned out to be so worth it. In the end, we got a more modern space, more features than we originally planned, and the best part is we spent less money snagging a low interest rate and getting started on the project at just the right time. So much more than we had hoped.
“When our old library opened, I was a young child and it was so wonderful. It held so many great memories for me. … But, this library has even more potential to bring the love of reading and learning to life in many new and exciting ways for the children and the adults in our community today. I've been blessed and so happy to have been a part of seeing it happen.”
“I was on the board back before the pandemic; I was in the group during the really contentious period,” said past Trustee and current Friends of the Library President Audrey Neal. “So, to see this whole project come from where it started and all of the kind of stumbling blocks along the way and then to see what we ended up with – I was talking to Chris (Cottongim), the architect, and I was like, ‘You know, I think what we ended up with is actually better than what we had initially approved’ – all of that felt like it was worth it in the end. … I had to go have myself a little cry in the quiet room because I was just so overwhelmed and excited and, just, relieved that we’re here at the end of what’s been a (long process).”
President of 5253 Design Group Chris Cottongim spoke at the private preview event Friday. He started by noting that his interview with the Board of Trustees was in December 2015. The project hit its fair share of snags over the years, morphing the project’s scope and scale and sending Cottongim back to the drawing board multiple times.
“You know, it wasn’t an easy project; it was a complicated project,” Cottongim said. “It wasn’t like we were building a brand-new building on a flat site somewhere, right? We had a massive gut of a building. We took off a roof and put another roof over top of it. Those are things you only talk about; you don’t always do that. You only get to talk about those things, but we did it here; and it’s for the good of the building. So, thank you all for that unwavering support. … I just want to say, Calloway County, you got it right. You got it right. Thank you for letting me be part of it.”
Rutledge also spoke at Friday’s event.
“My staff, my team, they have worked through this entire transition, through the disruptions and the mess; thank you. Thank you for your extra effort, for your time and your sacrifice,” Rutledge said, barely managing to hold back tears. “We did it! We’re here!”
