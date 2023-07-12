Home Town Ramblings

Shown here are the great-grandparents of the author, Samuel Tilford Brewer and his bride, Lois Etoille Robinson, on October 25, 1914, the day of their wedding in Calloway County. Their carriage was the typical mode of transportation for young couples in the early 20th Century.

 Photo provided

The Marrying Chestnut Tree (Part 1)

 