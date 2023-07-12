Home Town Ramblings

The Marrying Chestnut Tree (Part 1)
When I was 13, my mother opened her bridal business in Murray, The Showcase. I worked for her for 10 years before moving to Hopkinsville and opening my own store. I suppose my 17 years in the wedding industry is what caused me to notice a story about a “marrying tree” while researching Calloway County history.
While I could share some of the comical as well as palm-sweating wedding mishaps I endured over those years, I think it will be more interesting to tell about this historic tree of wedded bliss. There were a few stories I found that are just too fun to leave in the past.
You see, well over a 100 years ago in our little neck of the woods within the Jackson Purchase, there was a special place where young brides and grooms would go to get married. Couples came from surrounding counties and beyond. While some eloped, other fanciful love birds planned their “I do’s” for this popular place of sacred matrimony.
In time, this site in Henry County, Tennessee became known as the Marrying Chestnut Tree. Kirby Jennings wrote about the tree in his “Story of Calloway County, 1822-1976,” saying it was located just east of Hazel, and over the state line, fully six miles west of Hell-Fer-Sartin Creek. He goes on to say that the tree was a short distance from the Hazel Hotel.
In a column titled, “Musings from the Philosopher,” an unnamed eyewitness from those early days wrote the following in a June 12, 1969, article found in the Fulton County News:
“In my youth and long after, the laws of Tennessee permitted marriages on a slightly lower age scale than did Kentucky. If the wedding was to be a real elopement, the prospective bridegroom and one of his friends secretly made their way to Paris, Tennessee, and got the license. Then, attended by a couple or two in their buggies, the couple to get married took a drive, usually starting out as if to go in any direction except south. On the way they were joined by their attendants, and on they went to meet the marrying parson or justice of the peace at the Chestnut Tree.”
While there were numerous notices in local and regional newspapers announcing the knot-tying at this tree of wedlock, the following stories captured my attention. If you happen to be a descendant of these couples, I hope these are treasured stories that are passed along to the next generations.
On June 7, 1906, the Paducah News-Democrat featured this article:
“Mr. Tom Williams and Miss Fannie Linn eloped to Tennessee and were married last night. Miss Linn is a daughter of Judge L. C. Linn and is a very pretty and highly accomplished young lady. Mr. Williams is one of the most popular young men in Murray.
“The wedding was tinged with romance and not without its humorous side. When the couple left Murray for the old chestnut tree on the Kentucky-Tennessee line, the Gretna Green of hundreds of West Kentucky lads and lassies, they arranged that Elder W. J. Beale should follow them and officiate at the wedding. In some way, the minister became lost in the Clark’s River bottom near Murray and failed to appear at the chestnut tree at the agreed-upon time. After waiting for some time, the groom, not to be thwarted, drove to Hazel, a town nearby, and the services of a minister was secured to tie the knot.
“The happy couple then returned homeward. At a late hour, long after the young people had reached home and received parental blessings and forgiveness, Rev. Beale, who had finally found his way out of the dense wood, arrived in Murray to find his young friends were no longer in need of his ministerial services, and he could only join their friends in wishing them success and happiness.”
Part 2 of this column will appear in a future edition. Bobbie Smith Bryant is a Calloway County native and a freelance writer. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
