Author’s note: This article is an excerpt from the authors keynote address to the Murray Woman’s Club at their annual meeting held on May 25.
When I was a child growing up on our farm here in Calloway County, the villages around Murray were very small but thriving. There was Almo, Lynn Grove, Faxon, Hazel, New Concord, and Kirksey. Our neighbors were friendly people and we kids couldn’t get away with anything, because everyone knew our name and they knew our momma and daddy.
I was lucky, I grew up with both my parents, both sets of grandparents, and some of their parents too. We all lived within a short drive of one another. There are many benefits of having so many grandparents around. They take time to show you practical things like how to garden, how to feed animals, how to sew, and how to cook. They take you fishing and frog gigging. They explain about the man in the moon and tell stories about walking barefoot five miles to school. They let you drink coffee when you’re three and buy you cokes, chocolate, and chewing gum when your momma’s not around.
Kirksey was the center of my universe as a child. One of my favorite childhood memories is going to the general store in Kirksey. My grandparents, Hal and Geneva Smith, owned one of the stores for several years. After Hal retired, he still loved to go to the store every morning and shoot the bull with all the other old men.
The things I loved best about the store were the coke bin and the candy counter. Yet, there was something else memorable about the old country store. There were always four or five elders holding court around the wood stove. Sometimes they’d play checkers, but most of the time, they just traded stories. I don’t remember a thing about what they talked about. I do remember how they treated me. Oh yes, they’d tease and pick at me – but just enough that I knew they cared about me. It was never cruel or hurtful, it was sweet and kind. By paying attention to me, they made me feel important, and part of their lives.
Back in those days, between attending school and church, you sort of knew everybody to some degree. Either that, or you were related to them. Everyone was typically introduced as a cousin to so and so, or as being kin to this one or that one. You could never speak unkindly about anyone because they were usually related to you in some way. There were some incredibly important people in our little village. And those individuals made a huge impact in my life. So big in fact, I’ve never forgotten them.
One particular couple we went to church with was Max and Mavis Hurt. They were elderly when I was a child but they never missed an opportunity to encourage me. They spent countless hours over the years, sending letters, notes and cards to me, encouraging me to practice my faith, be active in church, and do well in school. I still have those handwritten love letters and I strive to carry on that practice with young people today because it had such an impact on me.
We have had numerous teachers in the Smith family over several generations so there was never any question about my brother and me getting a good education. My mother’s mother was only able to get an 8th grade education. At that time, her mother was raising four children by herself and could barely survive. Mamaw had to take care of her younger siblings so her mother could work for others to put food on the table. My Mamaw, Rubye Chilcutt, loved school so much she took the 8th grade three times, simply to get as much education as she could.
Having missed the opportunity for schooling, she and our other grandparents always encouraged us in school. They helped with homework and challenged us to think for ourselves. They taught us there was more to learn than from school books, and that just because you’ve graduated, you haven’t stopped learning.
During my childhood, we didn’t get many foreigners in our part of the state. But one place that did produce strangers on rare occasions was at our church. One year we had missionaries that came to the church and our family offered to host them for several days in our home. My memories of them being there is filled with how difficult it was to communicate with them. Yet, our family made it a priority for us to learn from these and others who were different than us farm folk.
Another life lesson was learned from attending integrated schools. While my skin color differed from several of my friends, we learned very quickly how much more alike we were than different.
Being brought up in the Christian faith was probably a good thing for us as a farming family. There are many examples of Mother Nature showing us who is in charge. We’ve had lightning strikes that took out a barn filled with tobacco, ready for market. There were the times when it rained for days on end, flooding out the corn we’d just planted. And, how about those summers when we went for more than 100 days with less than two tenths of rain.
These problems that were out of our control taught me how to handle adversity. I learned how to trust in something bigger than me. I was taught to take what life hands me, pray about it and listen for what the Holy Spirit has to say. If I follow that guide, I can usually figure out a game plan, and keep moving forward.
Like most farm families, we’ve had various animals through the years. There were cattle, an occasional horse, rabbits, chickens, goats, and of course, dogs and cats. Animals will teach you a lot of life lessons. For instance, you learn how to be responsible for something other than yourself. You realize how important it is to feed and water them, and to protect them from the elements. You also learn about the birds and the bees.
And sometimes abnormalities come along, like our newborn lamb with a deformed leg. And a cow that was blind from birth. You figure out how to accept and adapt to those that are different from the norm. Then, there’s the heartache you experience when it’s time to put them down.
Some of life’s lessons have been particularly difficult. Like most of you have had in your families, we’ve faced a few setbacks. As my parents got older, they began to have health problems. The challenges they encountered and the ways in which they dealt with adversity, showed us by example how to overcome obstacles. They persevered, finding ways to manage the tough stuff, while maintaining a positive outlook. They showed us that a good attitude will carry you through the rough spots.
Well, times have definitely changed since my young years of living on our farm in Kirksey. Over the years we’ve gone from mules to tractors, from outhouses to indoor plumbing. From party lines to cell phones. The changes wrought from the tobacco buyout program in the late nineties significantly altered the small family farm as we once knew it.
Most of the small villages like Kirksey have gone by the wayside. Our small hometown of Murray is now a growing city. We think nothing of buying all our food from the grocery store, rather than tending a garden. We forego the animals so we don’t have to get out on cold winter mornings to break the ice in the watering trough.
In today’s world, we can get our religion from the radio, television or the internet rather than attending the church down the street. We can go online to further our education rather than going to a college campus.
The way we live today is a reflection of current times and, suffice it to say, the farming culture I grew up with has most definitely changed – in many ways for the better. Even so, it occurs to me that growing up on a farm in Calloway County has taught me some of life’s most incredible lessons.
Honor your parents and cherish your elders.
Always speak kindly about others.
Accept diversity in others and learn from different cultures.
Trust God and remember you are not in control.
Get a good education and keep on learning.
Respect differences and disabilities.
Perseverance and a good attitude will overcome most obstacles.
As I continue to study, write, and speak about our family and our farming heritage, I’ve come to understand some simple truths. These life lessons I’ve shared are my core values. The experiences we gain from our families and our community make us the adults we grow up to be. What we do or don’t do, what we say or don’t say each day is an example of what is in our heart.
As you recall those who left you a legacy of love, take one more step. Define your own personal values and continue to instill them in the generation that is chasing after you.
I am proud to be a child of Calloway County and I deeply appreciate the life lessons I’ve learned from growing up here. And, no matter where my life’s road takes me, love always leads me back home.
Bobbie Smith Bryant is a Calloway County native and a freelance writer. Her books include “Farming in the Black Patch,” “A Beautiful Star: The Life of Lois Etoile Brewer,” “Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky” and Forty Acres and a Red Belly Ford: The Smith Family of Calloway County. For more information about the author, visit bobbiesmithbryant.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.