MURRAY – In its third year, Saturday’s Night on the Town event to raise money for HOPE Calloway and spread awareness of the homelessness problem in this community had more participants than ever before, organizers said.
The event involves creating a settlement camp with cardboard structures so that “box dwellers” can sit in and around them to get a brief taste of what it is like to seek shelter when you have no place to sleep at night. The box dwellers also help to raise money for HOPE Calloway in the weeks ahead of the event by asking for contributions from businesses and individuals. This was the third year for the Night on the Town and the first since Gentry House and the Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition merged to form HOPE Calloway last September.
This was the second year the cardboard encampment was set up in front of Chestnut Park, after having the inaugural event in 2019 downtown on the Calloway County Courthouse lawn. Part of the reason for the location change was so drivers on Chestnut Street could easily see the structures, along with the many signs promoting the cause. HOPE Calloway Board of Directors President Jennifer Riley said Saturday’s event was the most successful so far.
“We do have 35 box dwellers this year, which is more than we’ve ever had before,” Riley said. “We have a couple who couldn’t show up because of illness, but we’ve got 35 this year, and their goal was to each raise $1,000. Some of them met that goal, some of them exceeded it and some of them fell a little short, so it all kind of works out.
“I know we have over $35,000 just from the box dweller money that they raised, and we have over $8,000 in corporate sponsorships. Our goal was $40,000, and I think with the cornhole tournament and other things going on, we’re going to meet that. The last two years, we’ve raised $36,000, so either way, we’ve raised more this year than we have ever before.”
HOPE Calloway provides a variety of services for people who are homeless or facing the threat of homelessness, and Riley said that in the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization provided rental assistance for the first time.
“With the pandemic going on, we knew that prevention was going to be important to our community,” she said. “Preventing folks from becoming homeless because they couldn’t pay their rent because of the loss of jobs due to COVID (was critical). We gave out over $20,000 worth of rental assistance to help keep people where they were so that we didn’t look three or six months down the road and have a bunch of people that didn’t have a place to stay because they weren’t able to to work throughout COVID.”
Although the Night on the Town didn’t begin until 4 p.m., HOPE Calloway Executive Director Nathan Carter said there was also a “fun run” that morning that raised money, so staff, board members and volunteers had been hard at work all that day in the heat to make the events come together. It concluded at 10 p.m.
“It’s been a great day,” Carter said. “We are well on the way to hitting our goal, and it’s been a successful event.”
Heidi Shultz is a board member for HOPE Calloway, and she said she has served in that role for about seven years, having been on the Gentry House board prior to last year’s merger.
“We’re really pleased that we have over 30 participants as box dwellers this year,” she said. “That continues to grow and continues to show the different areas of our community that are all willing to put in their time, effort and money to support those struggling with homelessness. That doesn’t just include people who are without a home; some people are surfing from couch (to couch) living with family or friends, just in transit, or are on the verge of becoming homeless. We help make the difference.
“The difference-maker, quite frankly, is that Nathan and his team provide services so it helps (people without a place to live) to be able to be successful, not just to transition out of a homeless shelter, but teaching them money and life skills so they can be successful longterm.”
One of the many box dwellers participating Saturday was Wende Holzschuh, who could be seen reading her Bible.
“This is the first year that I chose to do this,” Holzschuh said. “I want to be available and obedient to God, and to help others and hopefully make a difference in someone’s life with Jesus.”
In May, HOPE Calloway announced that it had received a donation of more than five acres of land on the north side of town. Riley said the board is planning to build additional transitional housing in that area, and board and staff members are currently researching what kind of construction would best serve HOPE Calloway’s clients and would also be financially feasible for the organization. One possibility the board has talked about a great deal about is building a group of “tiny homes” – small buildings that provide shelter and enough room for a person’s basic needs – but Riley said they could build duplexes or quadplexes depending on which plan the board determines to work best.
“We’re doing some strategic planning in September to make some key decisions on when that will happen and what it will look like,” she said.
