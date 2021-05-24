MURRAY – Supporters of a local organization that helps homeless families and individuals are excited to be incorporating a newly donated piece of land into the agency’s future plans.
HOPE Calloway was officially launched last September after the Gentry House and Murray-Calloway County Homeless Coalition decided to merge to become one non-profit organization. According to its website, HOPE Calloway provides a comprehensive approach to tackling homelessness in this community by uncovering the “reasons individuals fall into a distressed state and connect them to the right service and support to get them back on their feet again. By narrowing in on four key areas (housing, outreach, prevention and emergency assistance), HOPE Calloway is helping more people out of the cycle of homelessness and onto a path of a stable, healthy life.” For the housing component, the agency says it offers “supportive, transitional housing along with intensive coaching to families and individuals who have been in Calloway County for at least six months.”
HOPE Calloway Executive Director Nathan Carter said Ryan Stanger with SBG Real Property Professionals, LLC had contacted the agency recently to offer them a couple of wooded lots at the end of Chris Drive on the north side of Murray.
“He has donated two lots, and all together, it equals just over five acres,” Carter said. “Now we’re kind of at the point of figuring out what to do with it exactly. Of course, we have all kinds of dreams and stuff, but now that it’s a reality, it’s figuring out exactly what can go here and what’s going to be the most functional. (Stanger) just donated it and said, ‘Whatever you need to do with it, do it.’
“We do have several people who have offered to help with the development part of it and clearing it out, because obviously, that’s going to be a huge job. So we’re very blessed, because unless something changes, some of that part of it is going to be done for us, which is very nice. In reality, we may be three years away before we actually see something here, but it is a big job.
“The hope is that we would have a community center here where we could do our life labs and our workshops and things like that, and maybe even serve meals occasionally and just kind of be able to create that community-minded atmosphere that is important (to us). In some form, it will be our transitional housing program. It doesn’t mean that we’ll be getting rid of Gentry House or Opportunity House (the apartment complex started by the Homeless Coalition in 2019) or anything like that; it’s just going to be an expansion. Because right now, we have nine apartments, and it’s just not enough. So it really opens up some possibilities for us.”
“We are excited about the land donation and looking forward to new ways that we can serve those facing homelessness in Calloway County,” said Jennifer Riley, HOPE Calloway board chair. “The board plans to have some strategic planning sessions this fall, and we will be zeroing in a little bit more on exactly what we want it to look like.”
Stanger said he was was happy to be able to make the donation.
“I grew up in a single family house, and I just love what HOPE Calloway does,” Stanger said. “I’m in a world where I help people find housing every day; I’m a real estate appraiser and Realtor, and this is a way I was able to give back and continue to do what we do every day. We love what they do, and it just made sense. They were looking for land, and we had some we weren’t planning on using. I can’t wait to see what happens next.”
“We’re just very excited to have all this new room,” said board member Payton Arant.
“It’s been a dream of ours for a long time,” said board member Erika Mehta. “To finally be able to put a sign in front of the property and kind of start letting people know about these plans that are really going to benefit our community and enhance it is amazing. It’s super exciting to get moving on it.”
Carter added that he was extremely grateful for the community’s support and was glad that because it would not have to purchase the land, the agency could use more of its resources helping its clients.
“It’s great that we have people in the community that are willing to step up, because it’s a huge need that we have,” Carter said. “It think so many people have been touched by (housing instability). So many people have been in that situation where they didn’t know what they were going to do next – until someone like HOPE Calloway or Gentry House stepped in and gave them that leg up.”
Carter and Riley said they are also starting to get the word out about HOPE Calloway’s third annual Night on the Town fundraiser. It will be 4-10 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Chestnut Park, and this will be the first year it is under the HOPE Calloway banner after having been a joint effort between Gentry House the Homeless Coalition. The event involves volunteers camping out in box dwellings for several hours along Chestnut Street traffic to raise money and bring awareness to the problem of homelessness in the community.
“If people want us to help us with the project, they can be a box dweller, they can donate or be a corporate sponsor,” Riley said. “Come by and see us for the event.”
