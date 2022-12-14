MAYFIELD – A special celebration marked the first anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado as The Hope Initiative presented keys to three Mayfield families with keys to their new homes.
In the wake of the devastating tornado, the faith community in Mayfield came together with a mission to share the gospel and bring hope to their neighbors by building houses for renters who lost their homes in the storm.
“Today we are here to give keys to three different families that lost their homes or their apartments were destroyed,” said Brad Morris, pastor at Mayfield First Assembly of God, during the key presentation. “We’re so thankful for that opportunity. We want you to know that the mission of The Hope Initiative, what we have a desire to do is to share the gospel as we help the hurting; and there are people in our town that are hurting. No doubt there was a disaster that many people faced before the disaster – maybe in their life they found themselves looking for purpose or direction and standing in need of hope. Well, we’re here to point people to that hope.”
Several partners worked together to make The Hope Initiative’s mission a reality, including His House Ministries, Saddleback Church, Mayfield First Assembly of God, First Baptist of Mayfield and Highlands Disaster Response. A $1 million donation from Pilgrim’s Pride seeded the project, allowing the organization to begin construction on nine homes.
“It is an organization that helps renters own new houses and get a new start,” explained Sondra Collins, who works with The Hope Initiative. “They finance for 15 years at 0% (interest); they’re just paying for the supplies to build the house. Volunteers do the work.”
After the foundation is laid, volunteers take over, doing everything except the roofing. All plumbing and electrical work is completed by licensed plumbers and electricians.
Appliances have been donated for four of the nine homes, including stoves, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwaves. Kitchen and bathroom supplies, along with cleaning supplies, have been donated for every home.
“We’ve taken almost a year working, collaborating among churches,” said Stephen Boyken, lead pastor at His House. “We have a great mission. There are so many people that are broken hearted from all this. We know that, as we do something tangible like build houses, we can offer that hope.”
“We hope this is the part of the day that you feel that great hope we perceive,” Morris said. “If you look around this neighborhood, before it was in turmoil – there was debris; there was rubble; our water tower was down – we see that’s been raised. We’re thankful for the homes that have been built. This block touched our hearts when we first saw the rubble and debris, and as people came alongside of us, we wanted to honor the blessing and the provision that came together. So, we said this is where we’re building.”
Keys were presented to the new homeowners by Kent Massey, complex manager at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Hickory
“First of all, I want to thank Bro. Stephen (Boyken),” Massey said before the key presentation. “Whenever the devastation hit on Dec. 10, our company was trying to figure out a way to give back. We had some different ideas and eventually reached out to him, and I do thank him and the board for what they did and allowed us to donate that money in a way to give back and help the community and help some of our team members.”
“We’re so thankful for Pilgrim’s Pride,” Boyken said. “They felt like this was good ground, that this was a trustworthy organization. In the process of that, when you look around, you can see fruit, that there’s evidence that we are pursuing finishing. I don’t know what the number is, but I know 15 is on the horizon. As more people have that heart to give and serve, we’re going to be grateful to be able to continue; we’d love to do 25 or 30 homes because it’s a pathway to ownership for those that were renters who lost their homes in the storm.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.