MURRAY – With 103 cases, Calloway County reported the eighth highest number of new COVID-19 cases last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s (KDPH) weekly COVID-19 report, and currently has the highest incidence rate in the state of Kentucky at 37.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Despite having the highest case count and incidence rate the county has seen since the week ending July 18, Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye advised that hospitalizations at MCCH have remained low.