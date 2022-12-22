MURRAY – With 103 cases, Calloway County reported the eighth highest number of new COVID-19 cases last week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s (KDPH) weekly COVID-19 report, and currently has the highest incidence rate in the state of Kentucky at 37.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Despite having the highest case count and incidence rate the county has seen since the week ending July 18, Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye advised that hospitalizations at MCCH have remained low.
“Looking back at July, we never had more than six or seven at a time,” Eye said. “Currently, we have one COVID patient and one flu patient. Two or three weeks ago, we had six COVID patients at one time. This may just be a function of small numbers, but they haven’t tracked together as much as they did pre-vaccine where you saw the big increase and then two weeks later the hospitalizations went up proportionally. Two or three weeks ago, we had somewhere between 30 and 60 cases that week and the weeks prior were between 20 and 50, so you wouldn’t have expected to then have six or so; but they do not track quite as close as they did before.
“It just depends on who gets it – if they have a lot of comorbid conditions or they’re older or unvaccinated. It would not surprise me in two weeks to have an increase in hospitalizations; it would also not surprise me to not, based on what we’ve seen in the last 12 months. We’ve had upticks in hospitalizations on relatively low numbers of cases in the prior two weeks, and as a percentage, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of cases week over week and then not experienced an increase in hospitalizations two weeks later over the last 12 months. It’s a question of which variant is in transmission in the community and who actually gets sick.”
Eye said he would be cautious to use the patterns observed in the last two years as a predictor for what is to come.
“Vaccine coverage is different; the people who have been exposed to it are different; the variants are different,” he said. “Yes, if we come out of the Christmas season and have a really big spike, then that would be consistent with what we’ve seen in the past. That’s the prediction that we’re continuing to see, variants that are more transmissible but cause less severity of illness. This year, that has been true.
“What’s a little different right now is that we’re coming out of a period where, with all of the social distancing and mask-wearing, people have not been exposed to a lot of things. People aren’t wearing masks in schools, they’re not wearing them out in public and they haven’t been exposed to these respiratory viruses in a while so it seems to be a much longer – it started earlier, it continued for longer than would be typical – but it’s not causing a lot of problems. I would equate it to when your kids started a new school or went to daycare for the first time, they were sick for a month or two. It’s the same thing.”
The latest Community Levels map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released Dec. 15 shows Calloway at the medium level (yellow), which calls for consideration of universal masking in indoor congregate settings, such as school or church, and those at high-risk to consider wearing a well-fitting mask in all public indoor settings. Last week, Calloway’s weekly case rate at 266.66 cases per 100,000 people; however, hospitalization metrics were well below the thresholds for the high level (red) at 3.5 new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and 1.5% staffed beds in use by COVID patients.
“If you haven’t had your bivalent booster, it would be a good time to think about that,” Eye said and added, “then follow the advice the CDC puts out as far as practicing good hand hygiene and to consider wearing a mask when you’re around groups of people. Probably more importantly, if you feel sick, stay home – don’t go to work – and if you feel like you have a little bit of respiratory something going on, putting a surgical mask on if you need to go out would be prudent. People catch all kinds of viruses this time of year. So, not knowing which it could be, if you feel fine but you’ve got a runny nose or a cough or a hoarse voice, if you’re going out in public, consider putting a mask on.”
Vaccines are now available to anyone older than six months. The CDC recommends everyone who has completed the primary vaccination series should get a bivalent booster. Vaccine providers can be found by visiting www.vaccines.gov.
