MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosted its annual City-County Meeting Tuesday. The meeting is an opportunity for hospital executives to share with city and county officials as well as the community at large how the hospital performed over the prior year.
COO John Wilson provided an update on MCCH’s physician enterprise and highlighted several providers who joined the hospital in 2022, including Abby Dowdy, PsyD, Murray Medical Associates (MMA); Callie Dowdy, MD, West Kentucky Surgical; Taylor Gilbert, MD, Murray Pediatrics; Samantha Mullins, MMA; Karla Turley, MD, Women’s Health of Murray; and Farrah Vernon, DO, hospitalist.
Wilson also mentioned new providers that will start in 2023, such as Dr. Alexander Diaz, who will be coming onboard this summer after he finishes his training at Duke University. Wilson described Diaz as a “wonderful, energetic, passionate young physician.”
“Dr. Diaz had lots of choices in terms of where he wanted to apply his trade, but he’s coming here,” Wilson said, “and he’s coming for a specific reason – because he wanted to part of a community; he wanted to be part of a community-owned facility; he wanted to be heavily involved in the radiation-oncology service line. He’s going to take the radiation-oncology program truly to the next level.”
Most physician practices at MCCH saw growth in 2022. As a whole, MCCH providers had 172,110 unique patient encounters, which is up more than 20,000 from 2021, and saw 15,033 new patients. MMA saw considerable growth thanks to the walk-in clinic.
“Over the last couple of years, particularly, we’ve become the primary walk-in provider for walk-in services in the community,” Wilson said. “There’s some other smaller ones – Fast Pace, etc. – but with not as much walk-in being done down at Village MD, we’ve seen significant growth there. Many days we’ll see 100 walk-in patients.”
CFO John Bradford called fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, a “strong year.” The hospital billed $518,715,000 for services and collected $154,429,000, which is just below 30% of the total charges. Total expenses for the year were $152,302,000, bringing MCCH’s total income from operations to $3.9 million.
“We had a really strong first six months to fiscal year ’22, based primarily on strong inpatient volumes during that period,” Bradford said. “Our inpatient volumes trailed off in the latter half of the year; we also had some investments and some newly recruited physicians. So, a combination of lower inpatient volumes and some increased expenses, we basically broke even the last six months of the year. Still, a strong year financially.”
Bradford advised that, because MCCH does not pay out money to stockholders, EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) is a more telling figure when it comes to the hospital’s financial health because it measures the ability to make debt payments and invest in future capital expenditures. EBITDA for MCCH last year was about $10.6 million.
Bradford highlighted a few of the factors that impacted MCCH’s operating performance in FY 2022, including a 10% increase in emergency room volumes; a 1% increase in surgical volumes, with the largest increase seen in cardiology; both non-ER outpatient volumes and employed physician volumes were up compared to FY 2021; and net revenues grew $5.9 million.
Other notable factors were a $10.2 million increase in expenses and a marked reduction in acute inpatient volumes.
MCCH had 3,191 acute inpatient admissions last year, which is down 8% over FY 2021. While the number of births was up 2%, ER admissions were down 9%. There were fewer COVID-19 patients – 371 in FY 2021 compared to 351 in FY 2022. But the greatest contribution to the decline was seen in the increase in patients admitted for observation.
“The important thing about that is, typically, we get reimbursed quite a bit less for an observation patient than we do for an inpatient,” Bradford said. “We’ve seen a growth in that. We had 460 more observation patients than we did the year before, which was more than the decline in acute inpatient status. That’s a trend that’s been going on for the last couple of years. So far in fiscal year ’23, we’re continuing to see a growth in observation patients.”
As for expenses, Bradford advised that expenses increased greater than revenues and noted that patient volumes and staffing challenges led to increases in salaries, contract labor and supply costs.
CEO Jerry Penner shared a hodgepodge of highlights from last year. The Sleep Disorders Center celebrated its 20th anniversary. MCCH Occupational Therapy was credentialled as “expert in upper limb rehabilitation.”
Cardiologist Dr. Ali Homayuni was nationally recognized by Castle Connolly as a “Top Doctor.” The interventional cardiology program performed 515 heart catheterizations last year and boasts an impressive door-to-balloon time of 28 minutes. Penner noted the national standard is 90 minutes.
“There’s not even a scale for Murray-Calloway County Hospital because we do this so fast and we’re so efficient at what we’re doing,” Penner said. “It’s been a wonderful program for us. A lot of lives have been saved.”
MCCH partnered with the School of Nursing at Murray State University to build a simulation lab, which opened last spring. The lab is used to train nurses and first responders. It is equipped with simulation mannequins that cost between $150,000 and $200,000 each.
“They can speak; they have their blood pressure (taken); they can have a baby; they can talk; they can cry,” Penner said. “Their pupils dilate when you flash light into them. You can administer meds to them. There’s a lot of things you can do. The control room can actually make their vitals change. … You can run mock codes without ever touching a patient. It’s a great training event.”
Penner also highlighted new equipment purchases last year, including an addition to the new CT scanner purchased in 2021 which provides spectral imaging. The GE Frontier 128-slice equivalent Spectral System can be used for oncology, to detect kidney stone composition and can identify bone marrow edema.
MCCH is upgrading its ambulance fleet with the purchase of four new ambulances. A new mini ambulance is expected to arrive in June, two regular ambulances are expected at the end of January and another regular ambulance is expected in March.
At the end of September, the hospital purchased a daVinci Surgical System, which is a robot-assisted system designed for performing complex minimally-invasive procedures, such as prostatectomies and colon resections. Penner advised he hopes to be performing the first procedures in the second quarter of this fiscal year.
“We knew we were going to have trouble recruiting additional OB/GYNs and bringing an additional urologist to our area if we didn’t have this sort of technology here, at least as an offering,” Penner advised. “If you don’t have one, the talent’s going to go elsewhere because all these residents are training on this type of system.”
Penner also gave an update on the construction of the new cancer center, which included several photos of the current state of construction. Barring any unforeseen delays, Penner said he would like to see the center open in June if possible. n
