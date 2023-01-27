MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosted its annual City-County Meeting Tuesday. The meeting is an opportunity for hospital executives to share with city and county officials as well as the community at large how the hospital performed over the prior year.

COO John Wilson provided an update on MCCH’s physician enterprise and highlighted several providers who joined the hospital in 2022, including Abby Dowdy, PsyD, Murray Medical Associates (MMA); Callie Dowdy, MD, West Kentucky Surgical; Taylor Gilbert, MD, Murray Pediatrics; Samantha Mullins, MMA; Karla Turley, MD, Women’s Health of Murray; and Farrah Vernon, DO, hospitalist.