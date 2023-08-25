AURORA – After 34 years of tradition, the Hot August Blues Festival will have its last hurrah this weekend. While organizers are saddened to be saying goodbye, no admission be charged in the festival’s final year, so the music fans are encouraged to come out tonight and tomorrow to enjoy free performances from a long slate of talented artists.

Tonight from 6-9 p.m. will be the traditional concert on the lawn of the Kenlake State Resort Park Lodge. Murray’s Tim Lynch Band will provide the entertainment for the evening.

Tags

Recommended for you