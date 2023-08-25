AURORA – After 34 years of tradition, the Hot August Blues Festival will have its last hurrah this weekend. While organizers are saddened to be saying goodbye, no admission be charged in the festival’s final year, so the music fans are encouraged to come out tonight and tomorrow to enjoy free performances from a long slate of talented artists.
Tonight from 6-9 p.m. will be the traditional concert on the lawn of the Kenlake State Resort Park Lodge. Murray’s Tim Lynch Band will provide the entertainment for the evening.
Festivities will move to the Kenlake Amphitheater on the banks of Kentucky Lake Saturday, and the gates will open at noon. The annual amphitheater jam session will begin at 1 p.m., followed later in the afternoon by an acoustic set from Tim Lynch, a performance by local singer-songwriter Riley Lemons and a few other local artists as well. A Different Sound will open the evening concert, and Lew Jetton & 61 South will close the festival.
Organizer Eric Allen said he has been involved in some planning capacity for the Hot August Blues Festival for the last dozen years. Now in its 34th year, the festival has seemingly become unsustainable in a crowded marketplace, he said.
“It’s not really lost the support of the area around it, but we used to be the only game in town, I guess you could say,” Allen said. “Now there’s just events (across the region) that are all on the same weekend. … And with the location, it’s become more of a boaters’ festival. We’ll have three times as many people out on the water as on land, and, of course, the boaters are coming for free.”
Allen said several local businesses have remained loyal sponsors of the festival over the years, but organizers have had trouble holding on to others. He partly attributes this situation to the sponsors being “spread too thin” with all the other events in the area they’ve been asked to sponsor.
Allen said the COVID-19 pandemic was obviously hard on the festival as well, both for the event and the artists who had played in the past. Although the festival didn’t operate normally in 2020, when live performances were being canceled across the country, organizers did manage to have a virtual festival, with several acts playing in front of cameras inside the lodge.
“I kept it going through COVID on my own dime, basically, because there were no sponsors those two years through COVID and I wanted to keep it because it's the longest-running music festival in the state of Kentucky,” Allen said.
