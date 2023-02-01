WASHINGTON — (TNS) The House Oversight and Accountability Committee adopted its new rules on Tuesday after rejecting six amendments proposed by Democrats, in a first glimpse of a key committee whose new chairman, James R. Comer, has promised to launch a series of investigations.

The Republican from Kentucky has vowed to probe President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for alleged “influence peddling,” the U.S. border crisis and the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. A hearing scheduled for Thursday will tackle “waste, fraud and abuse” in federal pandemic spending.