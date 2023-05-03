US-NEWS-DEBTLIMIT-GET

House clerks tally votes in the House Chamber in Washington, D.C. 

 Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Democrats worked to get around Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican leaders with a procedural move that could speed up a vote on a debt ceiling increase as U.S. default looms as soon as June 1.

Democrats will need some moderate House Republican to cooperate for the gambit to succeed because the discharge petition would require 218 signatures — a majority of the House — to force action. McCarthy and his leadership team are certain to put maximum pressure on GOP members not to go along with the move, but only five would have to defy the speaker to move the measure forward.

