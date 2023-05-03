WASHINGTON – (TNS) As House Republicans embark on a new cross-committee approach to solve jurisdictional overlap that has hampered cryptocurrency bills, a partisan divide may be the next hurdle that legislation addressing the sector needs to clear.

House Financial Services Chairman Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., and Agriculture Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said their panels would work together on cryptocurrency legislation in what would be the most substantial cross-committee collaboration on the issue to date.