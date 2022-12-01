House GOP votes down proposal to ban earmarks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, speaks during his weekly press conference on March 18, 2021, on Capitol Hill.

 Lenin Nolly/ZUMA Wire/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS)Earmarks are here to stay — at least for one more Congress.

House Republicans voted Wednesday against a proposed earmark ban during a conference rules meeting, a vote which held larger implications as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to become speaker.