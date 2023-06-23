US-NEWS-HOUSE-HUNTERBIDEN-GET

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, attends the ceremony for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., July 7, 2022. 

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) The Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines to release whistleblower testimony on the Biden administration’s handling of a federal investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

The panel made public transcripts totaling almost 400 pages from interviews with two IRS employees, including Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, who spoke publicly to CBS last month.