House passes bill reducing state income tax to 4%

FRANKFORT – (KT) Legislation that would reduce the state’s income tax by one-half percent has become the first measure to clear the Kentucky House during the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly.

The measure, designated House Bill 1 to show its priority by the Republican supermajority, follows legislation approved last year that cut the rate from 5% to 4.5%. HB 1 drops the rate to 4%, due to the formula based on the state’s budget reserve trust fund, also known as the “Rainy Day” fund.