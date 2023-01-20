WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Republicans announced on Thursday the first oversight hearing on U.S.-Mexico border security for next month and demanded a trove of records from the past two years, as they start to hammer the Biden administration on its immigration policies.

Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday that slammed the Biden administration for what he described as its “failure to resolve the worst border crisis in American history.”