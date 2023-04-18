US-NEWS-IMMIGRATION-HOUSE-GOP-DA

Migrants warm themselves with burning trash over a log on the banks of the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on Dec. 21, 2022, as migrants stand in line for the opportunity to ask for asylum on the U.S. side of the border.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Republicans released sweeping immigration legislation on Monday that would tighten asylum eligibility, expand migrant family detention and crack down on the employment of undocumented workers.

The 137-page proposed bill represents the legislative response to high levels of migration on the U.S.-Mexico border from House Republicans, who have made border security a focal point of their new majority. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to mark up the bill Wednesday.