WASHINGTON — (TNS) House Majority Leader Steve Scalise joined Administration Committee Republicans on Wednesday to tout a proposal to overhaul D.C. voting laws and, they say, help states improve election integrity.

“This bill that Chairman (Bryan) Steil and all of his committee have brought forward is a really, really important step in the right direction of cleaning up our elections and ensuring that everybody who’s legally eligible to vote gets that vote,” Scalise, R-La., said from the House Triangle, flanked by committee members and several conservative secretaries of state.

