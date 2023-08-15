US-NEWS-HOW-DO-YOU-HOUSE-LARGEST-1-LX.jpg

Plants and other belongings sits on a cart ready to be taken into a student’s residence hall at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Monday, August 16, 2021. According to Executive Director of Auxiliary Services, Sarah Nikirk 2,000 students will move in all over campus and 400 will move in at dorm Woodland Glen III.

 Silas Walker

LEXINGTON – (TNS) As the largest freshman class (again) enters the University of Kentucky, one question has (again) come up: Where are they going to live?

As university enrollment continue to increase each year, the number of students wanting to live on campus also grows. UK has more than 8,000 assigned on-campus beds this year, the most it has offered at one time, said Heath Price, associate vice president for partnerships at UK.