How endowments foster nonprofit growth

University Church of Christ minister Charley Bazzell met with Murray Calloway County Community Foundation board members after receiving the first payout on an endowment designated for the church's Community Care ministry. From left: Donna Herndon, MCCCF Treasurer Matt Hale, Paul McCreary, Charley Bazzell, MCCCF Vice President Zach Dunlap, Brian Overbey, MCCCF President Harold Hurt, Linda Avery, Gale Broach Sharp and Gina Winchester

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – When it comes to nonprofit organizations (NPOs), the word “nonprofit” is a bit of a misnomer. NPOs can be, and hopefully are, profitable businesses. Where they differ from a traditional business is that they are mission-driven and any profit made is reinvested in the business, which could be in the form of expanded services, for example, or salary increases for employees, instead of being disbursed among shareholders.

As of 2022, there were 316 nonprofit organizations in Calloway County, according to the most recent report on taxexemptworld.com. At that time, those organizations held more than $200 million in assets and received nearly $40 million in income annually.