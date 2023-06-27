How endowments foster nonprofit growth

MURRAY – When it comes to nonprofit organizations (NPOs), the word “nonprofit” is a bit of a misnomer. NPOs can be, and hopefully are, profitable businesses. Where they differ from a traditional business is that they are mission-driven and any profit made is reinvested in the business, which could be in the form of expanded services, for example, or salary increases for employees, instead of being disbursed among shareholders.
As of 2022, there were 316 nonprofit organizations in Calloway County, according to the most recent report on taxexemptworld.com. At that time, those organizations held more than $200 million in assets and received nearly $40 million in income annually.
Funding models can vary widely between organizations. Some NPOs charge for services provided and incorporate that income into their funding model; however, the mission of many NPOs involves providing services free of charge. Most draw on a combination of individual donations, which may come from individual donors or businesses, and grants from various sources, such as governmental entities and foundations, both public and private, to meet the organization’s operational needs.
There are costs associated with these forms of income. NPOs organize fundraising events or campaigns to solicit donations, which require labor and other resources, such as mailing supplies. During fund drives, organizations often give thank you gifts to donors, another hidden fundraising cost.
Grants can provide large sums of money, but those funds are, more often than not, restricted in how they can be used. Generally speaking, grants are competitive and organizations have to apply. Grant applications vary widely – some may be a simple form, but more commonly, they are extensive multi-page documents that lay out exactly how the organization will use the funds. Not to mention, grant-writing is a specialized skill. While freelance grant writers are available for hire, they must be paid for their services whether the grant is awarded or not.
But there is another source of income for nonprofits that can provide financial stability year after year without requiring additional resources, such as staffing, from the organization – endowments. Simply put, an endowment is an investment fund started by a donor for the benefit of a designated NPO. Typically, earnings on the principal investment are paid to the designee annually. Because the principal is not disbursed, the fund remains in perpetuity.
For example, last month, Murray Calloway County Community Foundation President Harold Hurt delivered a $25,000 check to University Church of Christ Minister Charley Bazzell for the church’s Community Care ministry. It represented the first payout from an endowment started by two long-time church members for the exclusive benefit of Community Care. As long as the program exists, it can count on an annual infusion of cash from this fund.
“The check that we receive from the Community Foundation enables us to have a footprint in the community to meet what you might call benevolent needs,” Bazzell explained. “So, we have a fund at our church that we call Community Care, and it’s money that we use to assist people with a number of needs. Food is probably the biggest one. We have a food giveaway once a week that this money helps support – buys the groceries that we, then, give away.”
Community Care is not a new program. Bazzell said the church has always had a community ministry, which was funded by the congregation, to provide assistance with food, temporary housing, transportation, medicine and utilities to those in need. There is a food giveaway every Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. Bazzell said they try to keep gas cards on hand. Temporary housing assistance is only offered on a case-by-case basis because there are other NPOs in town who work to help the unhoused.
“This is a really big deal,” Bazzell said. “The Community Foundation (is) a great thing. That allows us to operate off of that fund so that frees up funds that otherwise would be going to that, that allows us to do other things like to pay our children’s minister or children’s activity or other things that a church does. It’s really important. It helps us make a footprint in the community and pour back money into the community which benefits the community.”
In addition to supporting a “good cause,” anyone who donates to a charitable organization receives tax credits. In Kentucky, there is a unique program that allows donors to write-off an additional 20% on their state tax return.
“Endow Kentucky is a tax credit that the state gives to people who make contributions to community foundations – only to community foundations – that go into endowments,” Hurt said. “So, that’s what this investor got started with. He makes his investment through Endow Kentucky in July of every year. Then he gets not only his normal charitable tax write-off for a charitable contribution, he gets 20% of that amount that goes against his Kentucky income tax.”
“We’re finding out a lot of what we’re doing is for people who have spent a lifetime earning some wealth, and they want to see that last a long time,” said Matt Hale, MCCCF board member and CPA with Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC. “I treasured the University Church (of Christ) for eight years or something like that, and I never saw somebody come in and say, ‘Hey, I’ve got $2 million I want to give you,’ because they don’t think it will last. … Endowments have this long stream of reliable income that nonprofits can rely on. We’re trying to make that match for the people who have the same ideology.”
The concept is called designating. With the case of the church, the donors invested in a larger fund designated for the benefit of those in Calloway County who are in need and further designated their investment, specifically, to the church.
Bazzell noted that he has experience sitting on nonprofit boards and said he understands that NPOs “have a hard way to go.”
“It’s hard to raise funds,” Bazzell said. “And Murray has probably as many or more than any other community this size that I know of. It does (make it difficult) because they’re all vying for that piece of pie, and there’s only so much pie to go around.”
“All nonprofits are looking for donors,” said Paul McCreary, MCCCF board member and immediate past president of the United Way of Murray-Calloway County. “I know with United Way I’m looking for donors every day. (MCCCF is) looking for investors, people who want to invest long-term in the community’s needs. … We don’t compete with the nonprofits; we want to be the facility for people that want to make that investment.”
“We’re not competing with those daily donations for the operating budgets,” said Brian Overbey, board member and vice president, commercial lender at First Financial Bank. “We want to enhance that investment into long term things. … Our main goal is to educate people on what they can do to try to capture some of those funds to help nonprofit organizations in our community. So, it’s really neat. And then seeing the long-term effects of that and how they can impact the community in a positive way.”
