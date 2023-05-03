(TNS) Jane Lyon is the owner of Summer Wind Farm in Georgetown, and well known for the top-class racehorses she produces there. What might not be as well known is that Lyon is one of the few breeders who likes to name all her yearlings before they go to the sales ring. Most breeders send them to sales without a name because usually the horses’ owners want to pick one. But Lyon’s names have become so well known that many owners will keep them after they buy the horse. And so it was for Kentucky Derby contender Confidence Game, owned by Don’t Tell My Wife Stables.

“Right from the beginning he was always an independent and confident colt,” Lyon said of the bay colt. “Sometimes they just come to me, that’s what I thought when I would watch him.”