Pictured is a samples of what Kentucky’s REAL ID driver’s licenses look like. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new credentials feature a black-and-white photo of license holder because they are 100% laser engraved. “A precision laser creates a grayscale image and renders a high-quality, high-resolution portrait with fine features and excellent gradation between light and dark areas,” KYTC said. “This leads to high-quality portraits that clearly and definitively represent the cardholder without the distortion and distraction of color.”

 KYTC photo

MURRAY – The recent announcement that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act means Kentucky residents will still be able to board airplanes and enter military bases with a standard driver’s license for another two years. Even so, if you plan on eventually obtaining a REAL ID, it’s probably wise to not wait until 2025.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) website, the REAL ID Act of 2005 established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and “prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.” The purposes covered by the law are accessing certain federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.