MURRAY – The recent announcement that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act means Kentucky residents will still be able to board airplanes and enter military bases with a standard driver’s license for another two years. Even so, if you plan on eventually obtaining a REAL ID, it’s probably wise to not wait until 2025.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) website, the REAL ID Act of 2005 established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and “prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.” The purposes covered by the law are accessing certain federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced last month that DHS has extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date by two years, moving the date from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. He said this would allow Kentuckians and other U.S. residents quite a bit more time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that maintains air travel access and military base entry.
Back in the summer, the Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office finally transitioned out of issuing driver’s licenses, as Driver Licensing Regional Offices are now handling that responsibility in various locations across the state. The regional offices closest to Murray are in Paducah and Mayfield and are able to issue both REAL ID licenses and standard licenses. This is because Kentucky statute allows people who plan on never accessing air travel or entering a military base or federal building to opt out of REAL ID and purchase a standard license if they choose. A standard four-year driver’s license costs $21.50 and eight-year standard license is $43, while a REAL ID is $24 for four years and $48 for eight years.
Although it is no longer part of the job description of circuit court clerks to deal with driver’s licenses, Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said she and her deputy clerks are still assisting people if they need help navigating the new licensing system. She said there are plenty of people who don’t want to travel to renew their licenses and aren’t skilled with using the internet.
“For those that don’t feel comfortable doing that computer work themselves, if they’ll come up here with their driver’s license and their debit or credit card, we’ll renew them online, give them a receipt to show they paid it, and then the license will be mailed to their house,” Avery said. “We are still helping with driver’s licenses; we’re not the issuer, but we’re the helpers now. We’ll do that as long as we need to. It’s at the clerk’s discretion, and I chose to do whatever it takes to help the community with this transition.”
Avery said most people who intend to get a REAL ID probably won’t bother until their license is about to expire, but she cautioned against waiting and to go ahead and take care of it at the first convenient opportunity. With Driver Licensing Regional Offices in both Graves and McCracken counties, Calloway County residents won’t have to drive very far, but she urged people to double-check drive.ky.gov to make sure they come prepared.
“My advice is, don’t wait until May the first of 2025 to go get your Real ID,” Avery said. “Plan it within the scope of your travels if you’re going to Paducah or Mayfield. Plan a little extra time so it’s not an extra trip for you, and be sure you have the correct documents. Based on my experience here and what I hear people tell me now, they don’t always have the correct documents and it’s frustrating for them. They have to go home, which would be all the way back to Murray from either Mayfield or Paducah, get the document and then make a new appointment and travel back.”
For Calloway County residents, the Mayfield office is probably going to be the easiest and most convenient option unless you are already planning to go to Paducah for another reason and have the extra time to book an appointment for a REAL ID. Paducah’s regional office is at 2855 Jackson St., Suite C, and Mayfield’s is at 355 Charles Drive.
“It’s hard to find the Mayfield office because there’s no signage, but it’s right next door to Hibbett Sports at that strip mall,” Avery said.
The required documents to obtain a REAL ID include one proof of identity, one proof of Social Security number, two proofs of residency. For anyone who has legally changed their name or gender, additional documents will be needed. To make certain you have all you need before making your appointment, everyone is encouraged to read all the details at drive.ky.gov. Other documents may also be needed if you are moving from out of state or are under 18 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.