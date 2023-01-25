FRANKFORT – State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) said this week he is inviting children of all ages to participate in the Kentucky General Assembly’s annual Military Kids Day at the State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 16.
“Military Kids Day allows children of military families to see our state government at work and allow their state senators and representatives to honor their unique roles as military kids,” Howell said in a news release. “I am inviting children of armed forces members who live in Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg Counties to participate and join me in Frankfort.
“Originally initiated by my colleague, Sen. Jimmy Higdon of Marion County, Military Kids Day is an annual tradition hosted by the House and Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection (VMAPP) committees. The Senate is hosting this year’s event.”
Participants will meet in the Capitol Rotunda between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Military Kids Day will officially kick off at 9 a.m. with a Senate VMAPP Committee meeting where military kids will be recognized. Additionally, they will receive a Capitol tour, be treated to lunch, hear from special guest speakers, serve as a legislative page for their respective lawmakers and be honored in the House and Senate chambers. Participants can page for their senator or representative.
“If you are in my Senate district and are a military family with children, I encourage you to register your children to participate,” Howell said. “Visit legislature.ky.gov where you can find and fill out the application form. You will submit the form to Senate Clerk Donna Holiday at Donna.Holiday @lrc.ky.gov. The deadline to submit the form is Monday, Feb. 13.
“Military Kids Day is truly a memorable experience, positively impacting those attending and participating in the day’s festivities. To all the military families in District 1, thank you for your collective sacrifices to our great nation, and I hope I will see you in Frankfort. Contact my office at 502-564-8100 if you need assistance registering to participate.”
