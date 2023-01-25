FRANKFORT – State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) said this week he is inviting children of all ages to participate in the Kentucky General Assembly’s annual Military Kids Day at the State Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“Military Kids Day allows children of military families to see our state government at work and allow their state senators and representatives to honor their unique roles as military kids,” Howell said in a news release. “I am inviting children of armed forces members who live in Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg Counties to participate and join me in Frankfort.