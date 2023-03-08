MURRAY – Murray’s state senator said Tuesday that a hack of his Twitter account nearly two years ago led to a series of obscene tweets being ‘liked’ by his account.

Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) was responding to a story from The Kentucky Lantern, a news website based in Frankfort, that reported Howell’s Twitter account had been discovered in May 2021 to have “liked” around 20 tweets featuring explicit imagery from various pornography-related accounts. The story reported that despite Howell saying at the time that he had dealt with the hack and reported it in order to remove the material in question, at least 10 of the explicit tweets were still liked by his account as of Feb. 27 of this year.