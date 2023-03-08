MURRAY – Murray’s state senator said Tuesday that a hack of his Twitter account nearly two years ago led to a series of obscene tweets being ‘liked’ by his account.
Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) was responding to a story from The Kentucky Lantern, a news website based in Frankfort, that reported Howell’s Twitter account had been discovered in May 2021 to have “liked” around 20 tweets featuring explicit imagery from various pornography-related accounts. The story reported that despite Howell saying at the time that he had dealt with the hack and reported it in order to remove the material in question, at least 10 of the explicit tweets were still liked by his account as of Feb. 27 of this year.
Howell told the Ledger & Times he was surprised to learn recently that some of the explicit tweets were still liked on his account. He said he originally was told about the liked tweets by Liam Niemeyer, who now writes for The Kentucky Lantern and previously was a reporter for Murray State University’s public radio station, WKMS-FM. Howell said that since he is an attorney, he worried not only about his own privacy, but also that of his clients.
“In May of 2021, Liam Niemeyer, who was at WKMS at the time, contacted me wanting my feedback on why this stuff was on my Twitter site – which, obviously, it was a surprise to me,” Howell said. “My first thought involved protecting client data as an attorney and that sort of thing, so I got to looking into it. In working through it, it was obvious I had been hacked. I thought I’d fixed this at that point. I was fortunate that I didn’t have a data breach anywhere else.”
“This was two years ago, but I know that that I went through and changed my password on my Twitter account and every other account that I have that’s password-protected, and I notified Twitter. There was some process with Twitter where I went through and notified them that I had been hacked, and then I read how to go and take likes off of Twitter, and thought that I had done so. Obviously, I hadn’t. I went through and it looked like the process that I read (about) had worked, and honestly, I never had a need to go back and check because nothing ever came out of this. As a matter of fact, the only person that’s ever brought this up to me is Liam.”
Howell questioned the timing of the Kentucky Lantern story because it coincides with his sponsorship of Senate Bill 5, which would create a new section of KRS 158 to define “harmful to minors” and set up a process for parents or guardians to file complaints to school districts about materials they deem to be obscene. The first step detailed in the bill includes parents submitting a written, detailed complaint to the school, according to a report from Kentucky Today. Within seven business days, the principal would conduct an investigation on removal, restriction or letting the material remain. Within 10 days of the filing, the principal must speak to the parent or guardian to inform them of the decision on the material. Parents can appeal the principal’s decision to the school board, which would have 30 days to address the issues in an open meeting. The board’s decision must be placed on the district’s website and in the newspaper with the largest circulation in that county.
“I find it ironic that it wasn’t newsworthy (in May 2021) and nobody has ever brought it up but (Niemeyer), but it became newsworthy about the time I sponsored Senate Bill 5,” Howell said.
In response to questions from The Kentucky Lantern, Senate Majority Leadership Director of Communications Angela Billings with the Legislative Research Commission released a statement from Howell. The full statement reads:
“In May 2021, it was brought to my attention by a reporter that my Twitter account was hacked and a number of ‘likes’ delivered to pornographic sites. It became apparent the existing Twitter account @jasonghowell was hacked or subject to spam in 2021. I took immediate steps to secure my account.
“When I learned of issues with the account, a report was made to Twitter support to remedy the situation. I consulted with an IT expert who helped me address the hack appropriately with a password change and other security measures. I’m not a social media or IT expert but it was my understanding the issue was resolved then.
“Any ‘story’ about likes on Twitter after a hack is nearly two years old. There are no new details to share today. Since the hack, there has been no indication of any additional questionable activity on my personal Twitter account. I believed the hack was resolved in May 2021.
“I question the context and motivation behind this almost two-year-old inquiry in light of my sponsorship of Senate Bill 5, which is needed legislation to protect our children. It’s inappropriate for media outlets to take an editorial stance, outside of their editorial pages, to try and undermine the legislative process. I remain committed to my constituents, the rest of the commonwealth and the merits of Senate Bill 5.”
