MURRAY – The Murray Human Rights Commission will be hosting an information session for the community next week on how to spot and report potential human trafficking.

The event is called “Human Trafficking Awareness 101” and will take place from 12-1 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the second floor meeting room at the Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) south branch at Sycamore and South 12th streets. HRC member Linda Cherry chairs the committee that organized the event, which she said will include remarks from Lacy Tolar, a co-founder and lead missionary of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Rescue 1 Global with her husband, Daniel.