MURRAY – The Murray Human Rights Commission will be hosting an information session for the community next week on how to spot and report potential human trafficking.
The event is called “Human Trafficking Awareness 101” and will take place from 12-1 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the second floor meeting room at the Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) south branch at Sycamore and South 12th streets. HRC member Linda Cherry chairs the committee that organized the event, which she said will include remarks from Lacy Tolar, a co-founder and lead missionary of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Rescue 1 Global with her husband, Daniel.
Cherry said the event is designed for people to come and go as they please, and she is hoping people will be able to stop by during their lunch break to learn more about this very important issue.
“The Human Rights Commission sponsored a human trafficking educational event through Murray State University maybe eight or 10 years ago,” Cherry said. “It was not very highly attended here in Murray, but we also did it (at the Paducah campus), and we had a large group of people in Paducah that were interested in knowing more about it.
“We want people to know, what does human trafficking look like? If you think you see it, what should you do? If you think you see it, what should you not ever do? And what do human traffickers look like? They look like you, they look me, they look like our grandparents, our neighbors, the people in our Sunday school. They look like all of us, and we want to know, what are their tactics? We need to let our parents and our grandparents, our caregivers and everybody know what their tactics are. ... What can you do to protect yourself and protect your children?”
Cherry recalled the first time she saw evidence of what she now believes was human trafficking. While waiting in line one morning with her daughter at a fast food restaurant, she noticed a young girl standing in the line with an older man behind her. Although the two didn’t interact while they were in line, Cherry said it soon became clear they were there together, and something seemed very wrong to her when the man paid and he and the girl left with about seven or eight to-go bags.
“She scooped them all up, and she walked out to a van that had no windows in the side; you could only see through the windshield and the driver and passenger windows,” Cherry said. “She got in the back of that van, and I know there were more people in the back or they wouldn't have had seven or eight bags of breakfast sandwiches. But I didn't know what human trafficking was; I had never heard of it back then. Looking back, I just (had a very strong feeling) that's what it was, and that's been 30 years ago.”
Cherry said that more recently, she encountered a young couple with a large group of kids at one of the Central Park playgrounds who she also suspected might be involved in trafficking children. She said instances like this are more common than people might think, which is why she hopes people will attend next Monday’s information session to learn what they should do when they think they have seen something suspicious.
“When we did this the first time, a certified trainer and speaker spoke to our group in Paducah and in Murray, and she told us back then, it was the No. 2 largest organized criminal activity in the world,” Cherry said. “These are evil, wicked people, and they're organized, which is just really scary. So that’s all the more reason we want our friends and neighbors and everyone in Murray and anywhere else to attend these sessions to learn how to recognize it and then what to do.”
