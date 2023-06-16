US-NEWS-WEA-ATLANTIC-SYSTEM-MCT

The tropical outlook as of 2 p.m. EDT, Thursday, June 15, 2023. 

 National Hurricane Center/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — (TNS) The National Hurricane Center expects a tropical wave to soon form off the coast of Africa in the far eastern Atlantic with a chance it could form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

In the NHC’s 2 p.m. EDT Thursday tropical outlook, forecasters show the system moving across the Atlantic and parked off the Leeward Islands headed into the Caribbean by next week.

