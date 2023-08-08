(TNS) A death investigation is underway in Jackson County after a husband and wife were found dead after being shot, Kentucky State Police announced Monday.
The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Cave Springs Road, according to KSP. Fifty-three-year-old Randy Baker and 44-year-old Tammy Baker, both of McKee, were found shot dead near their home. Police were called to the home after Tammy Baker was found outside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.