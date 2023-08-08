US-NEWS-HUSBAND-AND-WIFE-FOUND-DEAD-1-LX.jpg

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jackson County.

 Silas Walker

(TNS) A death investigation is underway in Jackson County after a husband and wife were found dead after being shot, Kentucky State Police announced Monday.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Cave Springs Road, according to KSP. Fifty-three-year-old Randy Baker and 44-year-old Tammy Baker, both of McKee, were found shot dead near their home. Police were called to the home after Tammy Baker was found outside.