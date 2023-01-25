MURRAY – Farmers from around the region gathered once again at Murray State University Tuesday to learn more about their trade during the 18th annual Soybean Promotion Day.
The event is hosted every year by Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture and the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, which is based in Princeton.
“We are very fortunate to get to partner with the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board on hosting Soybean Promotion Day here at Murray State for the 18th time,” said Brian Parr, interim dean for the Hutson School of Agriculture. “It’s been pretty cool to see this conglomeration of producers from the area and people in the industry, and you'll notice there's several of our students that are here today. I think we've probably had 40 or so students here to be able to take in this event as a part of their agronomy curriculum each year, and their professors, of course, recognize that importance. Bringing in nationally-renowned experts in the field has been a long-standing tradition of this Promotion Day, and it's no different today.”
Rae Wagoner, communication director for the Kentucky Soybean Board and Association, said Soybean Promotion Day is a great way for the organization to promote the industry in the state, and especially in western Kentucky. According to the association’s website, Kentucky soybean farmers collectively invest a portion of their product revenue to find research and promotion efforts, which is known as a “check-off.”
“Being the state soybean office, we want to make sure that we're serving the whole state and that we put our feelers out to have meaningful content and deliver value on the check-off contribution back to the farmers in the western end of the state,” Wagoner said. “Murray State’s a great place to do that; we've had a long roster of great speakers and today is certainly no different.”
Jonathan Reynolds, a 2019 Murray State graduate who is currently the vice president of the Kentucky Soybean Association, said he grew up on a farm and currently farms with his grandfather. He said he has been coming to Soybean Promotion Day since he was a child and joined the board shortly after finishing college.
“The big takeaway today for producers is to see that their check-off dollars are being used for good research projects to try to promote the industry and promote their operations, and then also learning about how to raise soybeans more efficiently and new practices that maybe we don't utilize down here (in Kentucky),” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said no check-off dollars can be used for any type of lobbying or policy-making, but members do try to meet with legislators on the local, state and federal level “to try to enact change that helps our soybean growers do what they do.”
“A lot of times, it's just not necessarily trying to push a certain agenda, but rather just to keep bad stuff out,” Reynolds added.
Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soybean Transportation Coalition, was one of the day’s speakers and gave a talk titled, “Promoting a Resilient Supply Chain for America’s Farmers.”
“For farmers to be profitable,” Steenhoek said, “it’s not just a function of growing a crop and having demand for that crop. We have to have effective transportation and connection between supply and demand. And that’s what the Soybean Transportation Coalition really aspires to do, to really look at each of these modes of transportation (and examine) these links on our supply chain, whether it's rural roads and bridges, whether it's our freight rail system, our inland waterways, our ports – those modes are very important to farmer profitability. How do we actually improve them, and how do we actually create a system that's more resilient?
“We talked a lot about finding more cost-effective ways to repair and replace rural bridges, which is more compatible with county budgets that are very scarce and under stress. We also talked a lot about the real challenges that we had this last year with the low water levels on the Mississippi River, and that's something that's obviously very consequential to farmers in this part of the country, where so much of what's grown makes its way and migrates to the river. Certainly the health of our ports and the reliability of rail service (are essential). All of these areas are important to us, but farmers can actually play a role in making meaningful enhancements to (these issues).”
Shawn Conley, a professor in the Department of Agronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, gave a talk called “Soybean Inputs: Know What to Hold and What to Fold!” He discussed region-specific improved management treatments that were tested from 2019 to 2021 and shown to significantly improve soybean yields. He said economic analysis should be conducted yearly to account for the variable input cost and soybean price, and that growers should consider improving their soybean management by fine-tuning their planting date, the maturity group, seeding rate and foliar fungicide and insecticide application. n
