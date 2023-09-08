WASHINGTON — (TNS) U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell batted away questions about his health on Wednesday during his first press conference since his second freeze before reporters in as many months.
Asked to explain the cause of his impediment — which has rendered him speechless in public settings on two separate occasions in August and July — the GOP leader only referred to the statement released by the Senate physician, which said there was no evidence of seizure, stroke or Parkinson’s disease.
“Dr. (Brian) Monahan covered the subject fully,” McConnell told reporters inside the U.S. Capitol during his weekly press conference.
But while Monahan’s statement ruled out sources of McConnell’s ailment, he previously only listed dehydration as a side effect of the Kentuckian’s lightheadedness.
The 81-year-old McConnell was not inclined to elaborate beyond Monahan’s statement, except to declare that he had no plans to step aside.
“I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m going to finish my Senate term,” he said before ending the GOP leadership news conference. McConnell’s leadership term expires in 2024; his current Senate term ends in 2026.
While most GOP senators have remained quiet or supportive of McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul broke the unity by casting doubts about Monahan’s diagnosis.
“Everybody’s seen the clips. It’s not a valid medical diagnosis for people to say that’s dehydration,” Paul told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it’d be better to be forthcoming about what’s going on with health problems.”
McConnell also addressed his health in a closed-door meeting with GOP senators on Wednesday, attempting to assure his 49-member caucus of his ability to continue leading them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.