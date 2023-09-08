US-NEWS-SENATE-MCCONNELL-GET

In this file photo from on July 26, 2023, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone and was escorted back to his office. He later returned to the news conference and answered questions. 

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell batted away questions about his health on Wednesday during his first press conference since his second freeze before reporters in as many months.

Asked to explain the cause of his impediment — which has rendered him speechless in public settings on two separate occasions in August and July — the GOP leader only referred to the statement released by the Senate physician, which said there was no evidence of seizure, stroke or Parkinson’s disease.