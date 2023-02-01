MURRAY – Although some sunshine and temperatures above freezing are expected today, more freezing rain is expected Wednesday night, so it will likely be Friday before Calloway County is past this week’s multiple rounds of winter weather.
After Monday night’s sleet and freezing rain caused school cancellations and hazardous driving conditions – resulting in multiple vehicle accidents across western Kentucky – another round of icy weather rolled in Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service issued another winter weather advisory Tuesday afternoon for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy. Snow accumulation was expected to be less than 1 inch, but coupled with a glaze of ice, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet news release said.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for NWS’s Paducah office, warned that road conditions this morning will likely be just as bad as Tuesday, if not worse. By early Tuesday evening, in-person Wednesday classes had been canceled for the Murray Independent School District, the Calloway County School District and Murray State University. KYTC and area law enforcement advised once again to avoid any travel Wednesday morning if at all possible.
“The roads will be very, very slick again Wednesday morning, about like what it was Tuesday morning,” Holland said. “Most of Wednesday will be dry, and we may actually have some sunshine, so the sun will help melt some of the main roads. Highs will get up in the low-to-mid-30s, and then we'll have one more small system come through Wednesday night. That will bring more sleet and more freezing rain. It looks to be another minor system with only small totals, but we’ll probably have some more slick roads Thursday morning. So the school kids are getting a break off from school this week.”
After Thursday, conditions are looking much better, Holland said.
“The weather will get better during the day on Thursday, and it will dry out for the weekend. It will start to warm up and be close to 50 by Sunday.”
KYTC said its crews and contractor plows treated and salted roads Monday and Tuesday in affected counties.
“Our crews and contractors are closely monitoring the weather and will do everything possible to keep roads clear and passable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “But below-freezing temperatures will make ice stick around, which can cause slippery roads. If you see plows out, give them plenty of room on the road to work.”
“Freezing rain means hazardous driving conditions,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “A stretch of wet pavement can suddenly become icy. If you must travel, reduce your speed, give yourself extra time and be especially careful. Also, remember that bridges and overpasses freeze faster than roadways.”
The KYTC said that while the expected light ice accumulations should limit the impacts of widespread power outages and downed trees, motorists are reminded to treat any dark traffic signals at intersections as four-way stops. Crews are equipped with chainsaws to help clear roads of downed trees caused by ice, KYTC said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.