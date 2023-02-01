MURRAY – Although some sunshine and temperatures above freezing are expected today, more freezing rain is expected Wednesday night, so it will likely be Friday before Calloway County is past this week’s multiple rounds of winter weather.

After Monday night’s sleet and freezing rain caused school cancellations and hazardous driving conditions – resulting in multiple vehicle accidents across western Kentucky – another round of icy weather rolled in Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service issued another winter weather advisory Tuesday afternoon for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy. Snow accumulation was expected to be less than 1 inch, but coupled with a glaze of ice, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet news release said.