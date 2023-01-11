SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (TNS) The Illinois House gave final approval Tuesday to a comprehensive measure to ban military style firearms that was drafted by Democrats, which now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature even as gun rights advocates contend it is unconstitutional and vow a legal challenge.

The 68-41 House vote came on the final scheduled day of action for the lame-duck 102nd General Assembly. The Senate endorsed the measure 34-20 on Monday, with no Republican support.